Francis Ford Coppola wants to turn “Apocalypse Now” into a video game.
The director is seeking $900,000 in funding through Kickstarter to develop an “immersive, psychedelic” role-playing game featuring characters from his 1979 movie.
Like the movie, the game will be set during the Vietnam War. Gamers will take on the role of Capt. Willard, who was played by Martin Sheen in the movie.
