Gravity Rush 2 is a sharply animated and brilliantly colored game that has the look of an animé film and tells much of its story through comic-book panels. The heroine is Kat, a red-eyed, bubbly young woman who, with the help of a celestially coated kitty named Dusty, bends gravity to her will. Kat can target an area in the sky and coerce gravity to fall in that direction until her power runs dry. When it does, she either has to wait for it to quickly recharge, or find a blue power up that replenishes it. As long as the blue gravity gauge in the upper-left corner of the screen is juiced, Kat can hover aloft. She can also run along the sides of walls, across the vaults of ceilings and over architectural supports. The game’s designers encourage you to do this by liberally dotting the environments with pink-colored gems used to upgrade Kat’s abilities. Prepare to be captivated by the game’s gorgeous fine-line art style.
