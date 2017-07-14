NAME CodyCross

WHAT IT IS A crossword app with themed puzzles and hidden answers.

HOW MUCH Free, in-app purchases from $1.99 and up

COMPATIBLE WITH iPhone, iPad and iPod

touch, requires iOS 9.0 or later; Android 4.1 and up

WHAT’S GOOD If you love the challenge of a crossword puzzle but sometimes get cross with the words puzzle makers come up with, CodyCross will fit you to a T.

The idea is that an alien has landed on Earth, and he wants to know about this strange planet. The only way he can find out is if you find the answers to crossword clues. Each “Adventure” level consists of five puzzles with 14 words each.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Not surprisingly, the clues get slightly harder with each level. Some answers are obvious (Mr. SquarePants’ first name), while others are head-scratchers (Country home to the archaeological site of Petra). When you put in a correct word, free letters are dropped into other answers on the board. As a bonus, you want to figure out the secret vertical answer in shaded boxes. You can use earned tokens to insert letters to clues you’re stumped on.

Themed puzzle packs in various difficulty levels (hard, medium, easy and kids) are available for purchase.

WHAT’S NOT Collecting tokens can be a bit of a treasure hunt. You have to go to the Achievements page by clicking on the star icon at the top-left corner of the screen. Once there, click on the Collect Tokens button next to each achievement.

BOTTOM LINE It’s the last word in crosswords.