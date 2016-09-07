Subscribe
    iPhone 7 live event: Apple releasing new phone, no headphone jack, Apple Watch update

    Updated

    Apple is holding a live event now to show off its new iPhones and an updated Apple Watch. The headphone jack will be removed from the iPhone 7. The new headphones will connect directly into the lightning connector, which is also used to charge the phone. Also, Apple released a dual-lens camera on the phone and a GPS sensor in the Apple Watch. Follow along below for the latest from the event.

    Apple iPhone 7 new features

    A summary of the new Apple iPhone 7
    (Credit: Apple)

    A summary of the new Apple iPhone 7 features.

    Battery life

    Apple also says the new iPhone 7 and
    (Credit: Apple)

    Apple also says the new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus on average should run about 2 hours longer than an iPhone 6.

    AirPods

    Apple is releasing AirPods, wireless headphones. The AirPods
    (Credit: Apple )

    Apple is releasing AirPods, wireless headphones. The AirPods will work with all Apple devices and costs $159.

    iPhone 7 adapter

    An adapter for older headphones will also be
    (Credit: Apple)

    An adapter for older headphones will also be included with iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus so you can connect the Lightning port to your current headphones or ear buds.

    iPhone 7 audio jack

    The iPhone 7 audio jack is now sized
    (Credit: Apple)

    The iPhone 7 audio jack is now sized to fit with the Lightning port, a pair which will be included with iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

    iPhone 7 screen improvements

    Listed improvements of the iPhone 7 display.
    (Credit: Apple)

    Listed improvements of the iPhone 7 display.

    iPhone 7 camera features

    Some of the iPhone 7's camera improvements.
    (Credit: Apple)

    Some of the iPhone 7's camera improvements.

    iPhone 7 front camera

    The iPhone 7 will have an improved camera
    (Credit: Apple)

    The iPhone 7 will have an improved camera in the front, for improved selfies and FaceTime.

    iPhone 7 camera

    The iPhone 7 will feature an upgraded camera.
    (Credit: Apple)

    The iPhone 7 will feature an upgraded camera.

    iPhone 7 home button

    The iPhone 7 will feature a revamped home
    (Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Lam)

    The iPhone 7 will feature a revamped home button.

    iPhone 7 colors

    The iPhone 7 will also be available in
    (Credit: Apple)

    The iPhone 7 will also be available in black and rose gold.

    Jet black iPhone 7

    The iPhone 7 will be available in jet
    (Credit: Apple)

    The iPhone 7 will be available in jet black, among other colors.

    iPhone 7

    First look at the iPhone 7.
    (Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Lam)

    First look at the iPhone 7.

    iPhones sold

    Apple announces there have 1 billion iPhones sold
    (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Josh Edelson)

    Apple announces there have 1 billion iPhones sold since it was introduced in 2007.

    Apple Watch Series 1 cost

    The cost of the original Apple Watch Series
    (Credit: Apple)

    The cost of the original Apple Watch Series 1 will start at $269.

    Apple Watch Series 2 cost

    Apple announces the Apple Watch Series 2 will
    (Credit: Apple)

    Apple announces the Apple Watch Series 2 will start at $369.

    Apple Watch Nike Plus

    Three examples of the Apple Watch Nike Plus,
    (Credit: Apple)

    Three examples of the Apple Watch Nike Plus, which will be available in October 2016.

    Apple Watch and Nike

    Apple announces a special watch in partnership with
    (Credit: Apple)

    Apple announces a special watch in partnership with Nike for running, Apple Watch Nike Plus.

    Apple Watch Series 2

    The back of the Apple Watch Series 2.
    (Credit: Apple)

    The back of the Apple Watch Series 2.

    Apple Watch Series 2

    Some of the new Apple Watch Series 2
    (Credit: Apple)

    Some of the new Apple Watch Series 2 models.

    Apple Watch GPS

    Apple Watch Series 2 also will have a
    (Credit: Apple)

    Apple Watch Series 2 also will have a built-in global-positioning system.

    Waterproof Apple Watch

    Apple announces the new Apple Watch will be
    (Credit: Apple)

    Apple announces the new Apple Watch will be waterproof, enough that you can swim with it on.

    Apple Watch Series 2

    Apple is introducing the Series 2 Apple Watch.
    (Credit: Apple)

    Apple is introducing the Series 2 Apple Watch.

    Pokemon Go for Apple Watch

    A demonstration of Pokemon Go for Apple Watch.
    (Credit: Apple)

    A demonstration of Pokemon Go for Apple Watch.

    Pokemon Go for Apple Watch

    Apple announces that a version of Pokemon Go
    (Credit: Apple)

    Apple announces that a version of Pokemon Go is coming to Apple Watch.

    Apple Watch

    Apple executive Jeff Williams with the Apple Watch.
    (Credit: Apple)

    Apple executive Jeff Williams with the Apple Watch.

    Apple Watch

    Apple announces in terms of revenue that Apple
    (Credit: Apple)

    Apple announces in terms of revenue that Apple Watch was the second-most sold watch in 2015.

    Super Mario Run demonstration

    A screen shot of Super Mario Run, with
    (Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Lam)

    A screen shot of Super Mario Run, with pricing to be determined later.

    Super Mario Run

    Apple will be introducing Super Mario Run, a
    (Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Lam)

    Apple will be introducing Super Mario Run, a game that will come out in time for the holidays.

    App Store downloads

    Apple announces there are 140 billion total App
    (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Josh Edelson )

    Apple announces there are 140 billion total App Store downloads.

    Apple special event

    An Apple logo hangs outside Bill Graham Civic
    (Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Lam)

    An Apple logo hangs outside Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Sept. 7, 2016 in San Francisco, where the company will reveal its latest iPhone.

    Apple attendees

    Attendees wait in line outside Bill Graham Civic
    (Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Lam)

    Attendees wait in line outside Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Sept. 7, 2016, to get into the Apple launch event in San Francisco.

    Apple logo

    The Apple logo is seen on the outside
    (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Josh Edelson )

    The Apple logo is seen on the outside of Bill Graham Civic Auditorium before the start of an event in San Francisco, California on September 7, 2016.

    Attendees

    Attendees use their electronics on Sept. 7, 2016,
    (Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Lam)

    Attendees use their electronics on Sept. 7, 2016, while waiting for the the Apple iPhone launch event in San Francisco.

    Apple attendee

    A man holds a device mounting two iPhones
    (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Josh Edelson )

    A man holds a device mounting two iPhones before the start of an Apple event in San Francisco, California on September 7, 2016.

    Apple logo

    The Apple logo on the Bill Graham Civic
    (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Josh Edelson)

    The Apple logo on the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Sept. 7, 2016, before the start of the latest iPhone launch in San Francisco.

    Apple Store closed before event

    The online Apple Store is closed before the
    (Credit: Apple)

    The online Apple Store is closed before the announcement of new products on Sept. 7, 2016.

