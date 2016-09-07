iPhone 7 live event: Apple releasing new phone, no headphone jack, Apple Watch update
Apple is holding a live event now to show off its new iPhones and an updated Apple Watch. The headphone jack will be removed from the iPhone 7. The new headphones will connect directly into the lightning connector, which is also used to charge the phone. Also, Apple released a dual-lens camera on the phone and a GPS sensor in the Apple Watch. Follow along below for the latest from the event.
Apple iPhone 7 new features(Credit: Apple)
A summary of the new Apple iPhone 7 features.
Battery life(Credit: Apple)
Apple also says the new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus on average should run about 2 hours longer than an iPhone 6.
AirPods(Credit: Apple )
Apple is releasing AirPods, wireless headphones. The AirPods will work with all Apple devices and costs $159.
iPhone 7 adapter(Credit: Apple)
An adapter for older headphones will also be included with iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus so you can connect the Lightning port to your current headphones or ear buds.
iPhone 7 audio jack(Credit: Apple)
The iPhone 7 audio jack is now sized to fit with the Lightning port, a pair which will be included with iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.
iPhone 7 screen improvements(Credit: Apple)
Listed improvements of the iPhone 7 display.
iPhone 7 camera features(Credit: Apple)
Some of the iPhone 7's camera improvements.
iPhone 7 front camera(Credit: Apple)
The iPhone 7 will have an improved camera in the front, for improved selfies and FaceTime.
iPhone 7 camera(Credit: Apple)
The iPhone 7 will feature an upgraded camera.
iPhone 7 home button(Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Lam)
The iPhone 7 will feature a revamped home button.
iPhone 7 colors(Credit: Apple)
The iPhone 7 will also be available in black and rose gold.
Jet black iPhone 7(Credit: Apple)
The iPhone 7 will be available in jet black, among other colors.
iPhone 7(Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Lam)
First look at the iPhone 7.
iPhones sold(Credit: AFP Getty Images / Josh Edelson)
Apple announces there have 1 billion iPhones sold since it was introduced in 2007.
Apple Watch Series 1 cost(Credit: Apple)
The cost of the original Apple Watch Series 1 will start at $269.
Apple Watch Series 2 cost(Credit: Apple)
Apple announces the Apple Watch Series 2 will start at $369.
Apple Watch Nike Plus(Credit: Apple)
Three examples of the Apple Watch Nike Plus, which will be available in October 2016.
Apple Watch and Nike(Credit: Apple)
Apple announces a special watch in partnership with Nike for running, Apple Watch Nike Plus.
Apple Watch Series 2(Credit: Apple)
The back of the Apple Watch Series 2.
Apple Watch Series 2(Credit: Apple)
Some of the new Apple Watch Series 2 models.
Apple Watch GPS(Credit: Apple)
Apple Watch Series 2 also will have a built-in global-positioning system.
Waterproof Apple Watch(Credit: Apple)
Apple announces the new Apple Watch will be waterproof, enough that you can swim with it on.
Apple Watch Series 2(Credit: Apple)
Apple is introducing the Series 2 Apple Watch.
Pokemon Go for Apple Watch(Credit: Apple)
A demonstration of Pokemon Go for Apple Watch.
Pokemon Go for Apple Watch(Credit: Apple)
Apple announces that a version of Pokemon Go is coming to Apple Watch.
Apple Watch(Credit: Apple)
Apple executive Jeff Williams with the Apple Watch.
Apple Watch(Credit: Apple)
Apple announces in terms of revenue that Apple Watch was the second-most sold watch in 2015.
Super Mario Run demonstration(Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Lam)
A screen shot of Super Mario Run, with pricing to be determined later.
Super Mario Run(Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Lam)
Apple will be introducing Super Mario Run, a game that will come out in time for the holidays.
App Store downloads(Credit: AFP Getty Images / Josh Edelson )
Apple announces there are 140 billion total App Store downloads.
Apple special event(Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Lam)
An Apple logo hangs outside Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Sept. 7, 2016 in San Francisco, where the company will reveal its latest iPhone.
Apple attendees(Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Lam)
Attendees wait in line outside Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Sept. 7, 2016, to get into the Apple launch event in San Francisco.
Apple logo(Credit: AFP Getty Images / Josh Edelson )
The Apple logo is seen on the outside of Bill Graham Civic Auditorium before the start of an event in San Francisco, California on September 7, 2016.
Attendees(Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Lam)
Attendees use their electronics on Sept. 7, 2016, while waiting for the the Apple iPhone launch event in San Francisco.
Apple attendee(Credit: AFP Getty Images / Josh Edelson )
A man holds a device mounting two iPhones before the start of an Apple event in San Francisco, California on September 7, 2016.
Apple logo(Credit: AFP Getty Images / Josh Edelson)
The Apple logo on the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Sept. 7, 2016, before the start of the latest iPhone launch in San Francisco.
Apple Store closed before event(Credit: Apple)
The online Apple Store is closed before the announcement of new products on Sept. 7, 2016.
iPhone 7 colors(Credit: Apple)
