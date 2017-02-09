The IRS issued “an urgent alert” that a dangerous email scam is escalating.
The W-2 phishing scam – where cybercriminals send an official-looking email to employees in corporate payroll departments asking for copies of employees’ W-2 forms – is now also targeting school districts and nonprofits.
The IRS says the scam has resulted in “large-scale theft of sensitive data.”
For information on how the scam operates, go to nwsdy.li/irsalert.
