Two Microsoft Store locations on Long Island will host several free events next week, including workshops to teach small business owners, entrepreneurs and students how to make the most of their LinkedIn profiles.

The Microsoft Store in the Roosevelt Field mall, at 630 Old Country Rd. in Garden City, will host a LinkedIn workshop for business professionals and offer free professional headshots on Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and May 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The Microsoft Store in the Walt Whitman Shops, at 160 Walt Whitman Rd. in Huntington Station, will host similar events on Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., May 3 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and May 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

LinkedIn workshops for students to learn how to better showcase their employable skills, with free headshots available, will also be hosted at Roosevelt Field on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at Walt Whitman on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The workshops are part of a broader effort by Microsoft to support National Small Business Week, which runs from Sunday through next Saturday. Several other events will be hosted at the Microsoft stores through the week. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP to reserve their space.

For the Microsoft Store at Roosevelt Field, go to nwsdy.li/roos.For the store at Walt Whitman Shops, go to nwsdy.li/walt.