Hoping to wow that old gamer on your list with an NES Classic Edition? Stop what you're doing right now and head over to Best Buy, because the throwback console is back in stock. And if recent history is any indication, that won't be the case for long: When the NES Classic Edition launched last month it was gone "within mere minutes," Best Buy said.

Starting today, Best Buy will have "limited quantities" of the $60 console available in more than 1,000 brick-and-mortar stores across the US. Take note: the NES Classic Edition will not be available on BestBuy.com, so if you want one, you're going to have to drag yourself to an actual store. And that's still no guarantee you'll get one.

In stores, Best Buy will be selling the console on a first-come, first-served basis. If you've been to Best Buy on Black Friday, you might know the drill: the retailer will have a ticketing process for people waiting in line. It's only passing out as many tickets as it has consoles available, and there's a limit of one per customer.

"Two of the most common questions we've gotten this holiday season are, 'Do you have the NES Classic edition?' and 'When will you get more?'" Best Buy Senior Category Officer Amy College said in a statement. "So we know this is one of the year's hottest gifts, and we're excited to give gaming fans one more chance to bring one home for the holidays."

She's not exaggerating. As Polygon reported, you can't even get one through Amazon at the moment. We've seen them on eBay … for $10,000.

The tiny console ships with 30 NES games preloaded, an NES controller just like the original, and the ability to output at 1080p complete with a number of screen filters. On the outside there's nothing too surprising—it's just a tiny NES. However, on the inside is a surprisingly powerful single-board computer that's running Linux.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

If you can get your hands on one, this thing is sure to delight any gamer who remembers playing Super Mario Bros. back in the day on the original 8-bit Nintendo.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.