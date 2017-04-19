With the launch of the Switch, Nintendo hedged its bets and tried to cater to multiple gaming markets with one hybrid device. The Switch is a home console, but it's also a portable. Switching between the two simply requires placing or removing the handheld from a dock. However, it apparently doesn't cater to everyone.

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. believe the existing Switch hardware is simply too big to be a comfortable portable gaming platform for all people. In particular, they see it as being a bad fit for children due to both its size and weight. With that in mind, Citigroup believes Nintendo will release a smaller version of the Switch "in the fiscal year through March 2019."

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Rather than a smaller version of the Switch outright, Citigroup suggests this Mini Switch would be a dedicated portable device. So compatible, but not the hybrid like the Switch. Being smaller means lighter and easier for smaller hands to grip comfortably, much like the 3DS . In fact, it could form a true replacement for the 3DS in a couple of years.

What Citigroup is suggesting would be the equivalent of Sony's PS Vita , if not a little smaller. That's certainly achievable in terms of offering a smaller display while retaining a 720p resolution. The difficulty would be maintaining the three to six hour battery life. However, if we're talking 2019 then Nintendo will have ample time to move over to a more efficient Tegra X1 SoC and optimize other areas of the system.

What would your prediction be for a Mini Switch? A 5-inch display, no Joy-Con detachable controllers, and internal memory staying at 32GB would be my guess. I bet Nintendo could deliver such a system for $199.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.