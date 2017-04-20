Distracted driving and distracted walking may be adding up to higher pedestrian deaths.
A new report by the Governors Highway Safety Association found that U.S. pedestrian fatalities rose 25 percent from 2010 to 2015, and the number was expected to rise again in 2016.
The agency said increasing use of smartphones “can be a significant source of distraction for both pedestrians and motorists.”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.