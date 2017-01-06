If your New Year’s resolution is to get off the couch and start getting in shape, your first step is finding a reliable fitness tracker or smartwatch. Here are four that will help you put your best foot forward.
The following CNET staff contributed to this story: associate editor Dan Graziano and senior editors Scott Stein and Laura K. Cucullu. For more reviews of personal technology products, visit cnet.com
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.