REVIEW

The convenience of carrying around a compact tablet instead of a laptop has some people ditching their old notebooks for a more portable experience, but the benefits of a full keyboard can still come in handy. Here are our top recommendations for tablets with complementary keyboard options.

The following CNET staff contributed to this story: Section editor Dan Ackerman, associate editor Xiomara Blanco and senior editor Laura K. Cucullu. For more reviews of personal technology products, visit cnet.com

Google Pixel C

CNET rating (out of 5)

4.5 stars (outstanding)

THE GOOD The tablet’s slim, compact aluminum build feels sturdy. Its optional Bluetooth keyboard is equally solid and doubles as the tablet’s cover and it has a powerful, long-running battery. The tablet runs the latest version of Android and its performance is lightning fast. The screen is sharp, bright and colorful, and gaming graphics look stellar.

THE BAD It’s a bit heavy when attached to the keyboard.

THE COST $734.31 to $742

BOTTOM LINE The best Android tablet money can buy.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1

CNET rating (out of 5)

4 stars (excellent)

THE GOOD This new version of the XPS 13 adds a hybrid hinge and thinner body but retains the excellent keyboard. The edge-to-edge, nearly bezel-free display makes maximum use of space, and the starting price is extremely reasonable.

THE BAD Standard USB ports get swapped for USB-C ports, the Intel Y-series processor isn’t as fast as those found in more traditional laptops and the power button can be tricky to hit.

THE COST $999.99 to $1,199.11

BOTTOM LINE This is an excellent full-time laptop and part-time tablet.

Microsoft Surface Pro (2017)

CNET rating (out of 5)

4 stars (excellent)

THE GOOD The Surface Pro gets better performance and battery life from its CPU update, and most models are now fanless. The kickstand is even more flexible.

THE BAD Minimal redesign leaves out USB-C and Thunderbolt options. The Surface Pen stylus is no longer included by default, and new keyboard covers are expensive.

THE COST $799.99 to $1,199.11

BOTTOM LINE Better battery life keeps it the gold standard of Windows hybrid PCs.

Samsung Galaxy TabPro S

CNET rating (out of 5)

4 stars (excellent)

THE GOOD Samsung wisely includes a keyboard cover in the box. Battery life is excellent, and the AMOLED display is better than the screens in more expensive systems.

THE BAD The single configuration is stuck with a sluggish Core M processor, and the keyboard cover allows only two screen angles.

THE COST $429.99 (refurbished) to $747.99 (new)

BOTTOM LINE A lot of value has been built into the Galaxy TabPro S.