Thinking about buying a new TV that will capture all the color of sporting events, not to mention all the glitz and glamour of the Academy Awards later this month? You first need to get the big picture on the various sets that are out there. Here are four models that rate tops in CNET’s testing.

The following CNET staff contributed to this story: section editor David Katzmaier and senior editor Laura K. Cucullu.

LG OLEDB6P SERIES

CNET rating (Out of 5)

4.5 stars (outstanding)

THE GOOD The LG B6 is a top-notch performer. It evinced perfect black levels, wide viewing angles, accurate color and a brighter picture than last year. It’s compatible with both types of HDR TV shows and movies, Dolby Vision and HDR10. Its striking design features a super-slim panel.

THE BAD It’s expensive.

THE COST $1,636.52 to $1,999.99

BOTTOM LINE It delivers the best picture quality of any TV ever reviewed by CNET.

VIZIO M-SERIES 2016

CNET rating (Out of 5)

4.5 stars (outstanding)

THE GOOD This line has excellent overall picture quality that competes well against even more expensive TVs. It can handle both high-dynamic-range formats. The remote is a fully functional Android tablet. The Google Cast system offers more apps and frequent updates than many dedicated smart-TV systems.

THE BAD Using the tablet for settings and streaming apps is more of a hassle than traditional on-screen menus.

THE COST $699.99 to $999.99

BOTTOM LINE Excellent image quality and value.

VIZIO P-SERIES 2016

CNET rating (Out of 5)

4.5 stars (outstanding)

THE GOOD Sharper image quality than the Vizio M series but otherwise has the same excellent attributes as the Vizio M-Series.

THE BAD There’s no built-in tuner, so you can’t watch over-the-air antenna broadcasts unless you attach a separate tuner. There’s also no HDR10 compatibility until a promised future software upgrade arrives.

THE COST $1,298

BOTTOM LINE Superb picture quality and future-ready features are the hallmarks of this model.

LG 55EG9100

CNET rating (Out of 5)

4 stars (excellent)

THE GOOD The picture is better than any LCD or plasma TV. It’s equally adept in bright and dark rooms, shows accurate color and looks better from off-angle than any LED LCD. Its 1080p resolution is plenty for a 55-inch screen. The TV looks striking in person, with organic curves and an insane 0.25-inch depth on most of its body.

THE BAD It’s very expensive for a 55-inch TV.

THE COST $1,349.52 to $2,497.00

BOTTOM LINE No TV delivers the same level of picture quality for the price of the LG 55EG9100.