In Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles, from developer Prideful Sloth, there’s no combat, no dire conflict and no inherent risk. Instead, you wander the island of Gemea helping characters, fetching objects, tending to farms, finding Sprites and clearing Murk, a strange, wispy form of pollution. You can also craft, fish, befriend animals and expand your Collector’s Journal with a variety of objects strewn about the map. It’s a dreamy, ethereal game, and the weakest thing about Yonder is its tentative story ties. Essentially, your character has ventured to Gemea in search of their family history. In the end, when you find the answers you seek, you’ll likely set that knowledge aside and return to Gemea for the things you’ve already established. Go into Yonder with an open heart and patience. If you give it the chance, it’ll charm you with its adorable creatures and whimsical Sprites. If you play long enough, it’ll start to feel like home.
— Shacknews.com (TNS)
