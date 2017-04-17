The rue21 clothing store in Hicksville is closing, as the youth-oriented retailer shuts down nearly 400 stores nationwide.
The closings amount to about one-third of the privately held chain’s locations, leaving open 700 stores in 48 states.
The Hicksville store is the only Long Island location that is expected to close, according to rue21’s website. The chain also has locations in Deer Park, Massapequa and Bay Shore.
The company, based in Cranberry, Pennsylvania, north of Pittsburgh, said in a Facebook post that it was a “difficult but necessary decision” to close the stores, and noted that its website was still “open for business.” The company is one of many national chains that have been closing brick-and-mortar locations and shifting attention to online sales.
No date was given for when the store in Hicksville would close. A store employee declined to comment.
With AP
