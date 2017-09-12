Telephonics Corp., a Farmingdale defense contractor, has won $22.3 million for its part in the modification of a U.S. Navy contract with prime contractor Lockheed Martin Corp. to upgrade radar systems of helicopters designed to hunt hostile submarines.

Telephonics, a unit of Manhattan-based Griffon Corp., will serve as a subcontractor in producing the systems that let MH-60R helicopters detect periscopes of submarines that have surfaced.

The Navy is purchasing 11 new upgrade kits, bringing the total to 98 out of 110 needed to upgrade all MH-60R aircraft, Jim Short, Lockheed Martin senior program manager for the MH-60R production programs, said Monday.

The Owego, New York, unit of Lockheed Martin will perform 17.1 percent of the work on the contract worth $27 million overall.

Work on the project is expected to be completed in October 2020.

Telephonics also won a $2.5 million slice of a second contract to provide audio computers as part of improved navigational mapping systems for MH-60R and MH-60S helicopters.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Lockheed, based in Bethesda, Maryland, was the prime contractor on that $23.1 million contract, which provides upgrades to helicopters of the U.S. Navy, Australia and Denmark.

The Lockheed Martin unit in Owego will manufacture mission computers for the navigation system and will get 80 percent of the contract’s funding.

Work on the project is expected to be completed in February 2020.

Both contracts were announced by the Defense Department on Friday.

Telephonics officials had no immediate comment on the contracts.