Telephonics Corp., a Farmingdale defense contractor, has been awarded a $23.3 million contract for communications equipment used in U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters, the Department of Defense announced.

The three-year contract for work on the dual rotor, heavy-lift helicopters runs until July 31, 2020. The Defense Department disclosed the contract on Thursday.

Telephonics did not have any immediate comment on the contract award when contacted Friday.

On Wednesday, Telephonics’ publicly traded parent company, Manhattan-based Griffon Corp., said its Farmingdale subsidiary posted revenue of $81.6 million for the quarter ended June 30.

That was an 11 percent decline from the prior year’s quarter, which the company attributed to lower revenue from multi-mode radar systems.