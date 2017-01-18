Farmingdale defense contractor Telephonics Corp. has won a $9.3 million contract to provide engineering and technical services for the air traffic control and landing systems division of the Naval Air Warfare Center in Patuxent River, Maryland, the Department of Defense announced.
Under the contract announced Thursday, Telephonics would provide maintenance, repair services and hardware systems development. Ninety percent of the work would be performed in Farmingdale and 10 percent in St. Indigoes, Maryland, the announcement said. The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract is expected to run until January 2022.
Funding will be allocated “on each task order as they are issued,” the Defense Department said.
A spokeswoman for Telephonics, a unit of Manhattan-based Griffon Corp., declined to comment on the contract.
