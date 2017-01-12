Three companies have filed layoff notices affecting nearly 170 workers at their Long Island operations, according to recent state regulatory filings.

Meopta U.S.A. Inc., Gordon Sinclair and PCX Aerostructures detailed their plans in WARN notices filed with the state Labor Department. The companies said in the filings that they plan to shrink or close their operations here.

Meopta Optika, a Czech Republic company that makes optical products, such as binoculars and riflescopes, plans to relocate the operations of Hauppague-based Meopta U.S.A. Inc. to Florida in April, affecting 42 employees, according to the filing. The Long Island operation houses the sports optics and aerospace and general defense-contracting divisions of the corporation, according to Meopta Optika’s website.

Calls to the Long Island facility seeking comment were not returned. So it couldn’t be learned if any of the employees would be offered jobs at the Florida location.

Promotional-advertising company Gordon Sinclair in New Hyde Park is relocating its production facility to Pennsylvania and eliminating 81 of 98 jobs in April, its WARN notice says. The company, which develops promotional products such as coolers, grocery bags, drinkware and gifts sets, will keep its art, accounting and customer-service departments in New Hyde Park, the notice says.

The company didn’t return calls seeking comments.

Connecticut-based PCX Aerostructures, which makes aircraft parts, plans to shift the operations at its Ronkonkoma facility to Mansfield, Texas, eliminating 45 jobs. The notice says that layoffs will occur between May 5 and Dec. 29, with the site closing on the latter date. The company also has an East Farmingdale facility, which wasn’t included in the layoff notice.

In March, PCX Aerostructures was awarded 156 kilowatts of low-cost electricity from the state Power Authority for seven years. The energy was for the Ronkonkoma facility.

Authority spokesman Paul DeMichele said Thursday that PCX hadn’t yet started using the allocation of low-cost power.

“We did award them the power but they never took down the power,” he said. “There is no issue of clawing back and the power will be added back into the pool” to be allocated to other eligible businesses.

The state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN, requires companies with at least 50 full-time employees to file a 90-day notice of a mass layoff or closing.