The Tile, Marble and Terrazzo Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local Union No. 7 will begin taking applications on Monday for 18 apprenticeships, officials said.
Applications can be obtained at the International Masonry Institute, 12-07 44th Ave., Long Island City, Queens, from 8 to 8:30 a.m. Monday through April 28, and Oct. 17 through 20.
Applications and an exam will be conducted on the site.
Applicants should be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, have reliable transportation and pass a skills test. More information is available by calling 718-706-7229.
