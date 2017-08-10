Workers on Long Island near the top of the pay scale earn six times more than those near the bottom, according to a study of wage inequality released Thursday.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that the 2015 earnings of full-time employees in the 90th percentile — meaning they earn more than 90 percent of the population — were 6.1 times higher than the earnings of those in the 10th percentile.

The ratio in Nassau County was slightly higher, 6.3 times, and in Suffolk, 5.7 times.

The New York Fed study is based on U.S. Census Bureau data.

The Island’s wage gap is narrower than the gap for the metropolitan area, which is seven times, said Jaison Abel, a bank economist and research officer.

He said the metro area data are a better overall reflection of the local labor market because of commuting patterns.

Abel said the metro area is the eighth most unequal in the country, tailing Fairfield-Bridgeport Connecticut and San Francisco.

Nationwide, the earnings of those in the 90th percentile are 5.3 times those in the 10th percentile.