A venture capital firm in Brookville broke federal conflict-of-interest rules by investing $1.6 million in taxpayer dollars in four small technology companies in which the firm had sizable stakes, the U.S. Treasury Department has found.

In a 17-page audit released Tuesday, the department’s Office of Inspector General said Canrock Ventures “recklessly misused” money from a federal investment program by putting it into the four startups, all based in Brookville.

Canrock’s founders and managing partners “had a controlling interest in each of the four beneficiary companies’ voting shares, which violated the (program’s) policy guidelines, regarding conflicts of interest,” auditors for the IG said.

Canrock co-founder and managing partner Mark Fasciano wasn’t immediately available for comment Tuesday. Earlier, he denied that Canrock had violated conflict-of-interest rules and that state officials knew how Canrock operated and took no steps to stop the investments.

The IG recommended that Treasury recoup the $1.6 million, though the audit said Treasury, in lieu of repayment, could opt not to forward to New York State the final $1.6 million coming to it under the program.

The state was awarded $55.4 million from the 2010 State Small Business Credit Initiative program, which was designed to spur the growth of tech companies after the recession. The state selected Canrock and seven other venture firms to invest the funds in promising startups.

The IG began examining Canrock after Newsday began asking questions of Treasury in early November 2013 about one of the venture firm’s federally funded investments.