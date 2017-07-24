Two defense contractors plan to invest a total of $20.5 million in new equipment and other improvements to their Suffolk County factories, officials said.

Edo Corp. and Curtiss-Wright Flow Control Corp. received allocations of low-cost electricity from the state Power Authority on Tuesday to support plant upgrades, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced.

Edo was granted 606 kilowatts for facilities at 1250 and 1500 New Horizons Blvd. in North Amityville. A thousand kilowatts can power between 800 to 1,000 homes.

The company plans to spend $11 million for production and testing equipment and improvements to both buildings, and pledged to create 11 jobs. Edo employs nearly 500 people making advanced electronics used to release weapons carried by military aircraft and antenna for helicopters.

Curtiss-Wright Flow was given 600 kilowatts for 1966 Broad Hollow Rd. in East Farmingdale, where it plans to invest $9.5 million for equipment and building upgrades.

The company pledged to create 10 jobs. It has a payroll of 338 people and specializes in valves and safety systems used by the U.S. Navy.

The two defense contractors were among seven local businesses to win power allocations under the state’s ReCharge NY program. They will receive the electricity for as long as seven years if they keep investment and employment promises, officials said.

The largest allocation — 1,826 kilowatts — went to NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola to support a $137 million project to expand its maternity ward and emergency department. The expansion will add 120 jobs to a workforce of 2,350 people.

One company, Webair Internet Development Co. Inc., received a second power allocation.

The Garden City-based provider of cloud computing, colocation and disaster recovery services won an additional 666 kilowatts. It had received 266 kilowatts in 2014.

Webair has hired five people in the past three years, bringing its payroll to 39. It now plans to hire 10 more as part of a $6 million project that calls for the purchase of generators and other equipment.