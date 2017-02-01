Encouraging news on hiring and a strong earnings report from Apple helped send U.S. stocks higher in early trading Wednesday.

ON WALL STREET: At midmorning, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 84.3 points, about 0.4 percent, to 19,948.4. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 6.9 points, about 0.3 percent, to 2,285.7. The Nasdaq composite climbed 35.3 points, about 0.6 percent, to 5,650.6.

OIL PRICES: At midmorning, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 45 cents to $53.87 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 18 cents to $52.81 a barrel on Tuesday. In London on the Intercontinental Exchange Europe, Brent crude, the benchmark for international oil prices, added 51 cents to $56.09 a barrel.

MAKING MOVES: Apple jumped 5 percent early Wednesday, the biggest gain in the Dow Jones industrial average, after reporting a day earlier that the iPhone snapped out of the first sales slump in its history.

PRIVATE JOBS: In economic news, payroll provider ADP reported that U.S. companies ramped up hiring in January.

ASIA FACTORY OUTLOOK: Chinese manufacturing expanded in January at close to its fastest pace in two years as heavy government spending and a bank lending boom helped to keep economic activity steady headed into 2017, a survey showed Wednesday. A similar survey in Japan showed manufacturing at its highest level in nearly three years, with strong new orders and confidence in the outlook for the coming year. “Reports of an increase in foreign demand were also backed by the survey data, with new export orders rising at the quickest rate in one year,” IHS Markit said in its Japan Nikkei Manufacturing PMI report.