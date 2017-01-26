Uber has started delivering bagels, burgers and frozen yogurt to homes in Nassau County.

The popular taxi service has teamed up with roughly 60 restaurants to bring everything from Peruvian takeout to Quiznos subs to your doorstep.

The company on Thursday expanded its 10-month-old UberEATS app to the section of Nassau County that falls south of the Long Island Expressway. The launch also includes the southern part of Westchester County.

Customers set up a free account with a credit card and use the app to order and pay for the meal, which adds a flat $4.99 plus tax for each delivery. Uber also charges the restaurant 30 percent of the total bill.

Some participating restaurants sit on the border or just over the delivery border, but for now, residents outside the designated delivery area cannot use the service, a company spokeswoman said.

UberEATS is a separate app from Uber’s taxi service, with its own drivers who sign up to strictly handle food deliveries, said Jon Feldman, the general manager of UberEATS in New York State.

The Uber delivery wing, which originally launched in Manhattan last year and has grown to Brooklyn and Queens, joins a marketplace that also includes Seamless, its main competitor.

Feldman sees the service as a value to restaurants that would not have to hire an in-house delivery person. Uber means a restaurant “doesn’t have to be in the logistics business,” Feldman said.

The list of mostly low- to midpriced restaurants includes some well-regarded spots including Dirty Burger in Plainview, Southern Spice in New Hyde Park, Go Greek in Garden City and Hush Bistro in Farmingdale. Even 16 Handles frozen yogurt and Brower Bagel have teamed up with Uber.

Lloyd Rosenman, owner of the modern Mexican restaurant Tocolo Cantina in Garden City, said he doesn’t have the budget to employ an in-house driver. He started using Seamless about a month ago and believes UberEATS will help grow his delivery business, which ranges from 5 percent to 10 percent of his sales.

Sheetal Talati, owner of the vegetarian Indian restaurant Rajbhog Cafe in Hicksville, said she has found success with other online partnerships including Groupon and Living Social.

“I think that it’s a little bit high,” she said of the 30 percent UberEATS charge, “but for something that we have not tried . . . then it’s going to be added business.”