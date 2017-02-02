A British sporting goods company is in talks to purchase the parent company of Bob’s Stores, a published report said.
Sports Direct International PLC is eyeing Eastern Outfitters LLC, which operates Bob’s clothing stores and Eastern Mountain Sports, according to Reuters.
Meriden, Connecticut-based Bob’s has stores in East Northport, West Islip, Patchogue and Selden. The locations sell apparel and footwear for men, women and children.
Eastern Mountain Sports, which sells clothing and sports and fitness gear, has one Long Island store, in Carle Place.
Bob’s and Eastern Mountain Sports have about 90 stores combined.
Sports Direct has nearly 700 stores throughout Europe, with more than 400 in the United Kingdom. The British giant was rumored to be interested in buying Sports Authority locations when that company went through bankruptcy last year, but a bid never materialized, according to reports.
Eastern Outfitters didn’t return calls seeking comment. Employees at Bob’s Stores referred inquiries to the parent company.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.