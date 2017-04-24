Subscribe
    Union says Clare Rose threatens to replace striking workers

    Workers from Local 812, who deliver, sell, and

    Workers from Local 812, who deliver, sell, and merchandise Budweiser, Heineken, and other beer products to Nassau and Suffolk counties, strike in front of the Clare Rose Melville distribution facility on Monday, April 24, 2017. (Credit: Steve Pfost)

    The union representing more than 100 striking delivery drivers and warehouse workers employed by East Yaphank beer distributor Clare Rose said it was notified Monday that the strikers would be “permanently replaced” on Tuesday.

    The union said it received the notice in a letter sent by an outside attorney for the company.

    Nearly 130 union workers represented by Teamsters Local 812 began...

