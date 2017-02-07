The Upsky Long Island Hotel in Hauppauge has rebranded as a Radisson.

Now called the Radisson Hotel Hauppauge-Long Island, the property at 110 Vanderbilt Motor Pkwy. has 209 rooms and an indoor pool, fitness center and business center. The six-story lodging opened to guests as a Radisson at the end of January and plans to hold a grand opening later this year.

“The thinking had always been to consider going back to branding,” said general manager Jeff Durham, who also served in that capacity when the property was the independent Upsky and a Sheraton hotel before that. “We think Radisson is a perfect fit for the hotel.”

In 2013 the hotel, then the Sheraton Long Island, was sold by Washington, D.C.-based real estate investment firm Northridge Capital to Upsky Hotels and Resorts, a group of private investors, Durham said. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The property was immediately converted to the Upsky.

While the hotel has undergone some improvements since its sale, the owners plan to begin the first phase of a “multimillion-dollar” renovation in April or May, Durham said. Work will include updates to 102 guest rooms and renovation of the lobby, restaurant, bar and ballroom, he said.

The hotel first opened as a Sheraton-branded hotel in 1981, helping to kick off a hotel building boom across the Island. Given its proximity to the Hauppauge Industrial Park, it was able to capitalize on traveling business guests, said Robert Lipper, a tourism industry consultant and former Newsday advertising executive.

“It was one of the first big corporate hotels on Long Island,” said Lipper, who has tracked the hotel industry for more than 20 years. “When it opened up, it was kind of the first of its kind.”