More than 7 million pounds of Sabrett hot dogs and other products have been recalled because they could contain bone fragments, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said Saturday.

The recall includes beef frankfurters, cocktail franks and other food items produced in one of its food plants between March 17 and July 4, Sabrett said in a statement on its website. The affected items have sell-by dates ranging from June 19 to October 6.

Sabrett’s facilities include two manufacturing plants and a distribution center in the Bronx, according to the company’s website.

Customers with recalled foods should throw them away and contact Sabrett for a refund, the company said.

“The recall was initiated after customers reported small pieces of bone and cartilage being found in these products,” Sabrett said. “At that time, staff immediately investigated and identified an issue that could have allowed this to occur, and an equipment installation issue was quickly addressed.”

Recalled products bear an establishment number “EST. 8854” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped nationwide, the FSIS said in a statement. A full list of recalled products is available on the FSIS website.

The FSIS discovered the problem through its Consumer Complaint Monitoring System on Monday. One minor oral injury has been reported, FSIS said.

“Sabrett deeply regrets any concern or inconvenience this has caused its loyal customers,” the company said. “Sabrett is working closely with USDA to effectively communicate to its customers with regards to this recall and to assure those customers that the recalled products are no longer in stores.”