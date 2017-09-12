Holbrook-based retail chain Vitamin World Inc. has filed bankruptcy protection to restructure its business.

The company, which will continue operating its stores, previously said that changing to a new supply chain had posed problems.

Vitamin World, the third-largest retailer of vitamins, nutritional supplements, sports nutrition and beauty products in the United States, filed for Chapter 11 reorganization late Monday evening. The company seeks to restructure its 334-store real estate portfolio, and to renegotiate “problematic lease agreements” with store landlords, president and chief executive Michael Madden told Newsday last week.

The company’s owner, Manhattan-based private equity firm Centre Lane Partners, said in a statement Tuesday that “it will support Vitamin World through a structured Chapter 11 restructuring process to strengthen the Company’s balance sheet and position it for growth amid the current challenged retail environment.”

Centre Lane acquired Vitamin World in February 2016 for about $25 million from Ronkonkoma-based vitamin and dietary supplement company NBTY Inc., since renamed Nature’s Bounty.

After the sale, Vitamin World, which had been owned by Nature’s Bounty since 1977, became a stand-alone operation. It built a corporate team, established a business operating process, found new manufacturers for its private-label products, closed more than 50 underperforming stores and laid off more than 140 people. The company now has about 1,500 employees, including 91 at its Holbrook headquarters.

“The supply chain migration has encountered unanticipated challenges resulting in a lack of product availability across the company’s store base,” Centre Lane said in a statement. “Centre Lane believes the bankruptcy process will help shed unprofitable stores and allow the company to complete its supply chain transition in an orderly fashion, as well as complete the full transition to an independent company away from its former parent.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.