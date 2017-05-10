Specialty grocer North Shore Farms will open a store in a portion of the former Waldbaum’s supermarket in Hauppauge.

The family-owned chain will take over 27,500 square feet of the 54,000-square-foot space in the shopping center at 1236 Veteran’s Memorial Hwy. An opening date for the new store has not been set, a North Shore Farms spokesman said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The lease of the former Waldbaum’s store was turned over to Hauppauge-based First Development Corp. by the bankrupt Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co., the parent company of Waldbaum’s and Pathmark supermarkets. The Waldbaum’s space in Hauppauge has remained vacant since the supermarket closed in November 2015.

First Development is negotiating with a fitness center to take over 16,000 square feet and is looking for a tenant for the remaining 11,000 square feet, a company representative said.

North Shore Farms, founded in 2003, is a specialty chain that offers produce, meat and poultry, seafood and sushi, prepared meals, cheeses and olives, organic and dairy products, and other grocery items as well as a bakery.

The Glen Cove-based chain has locations in Commack, North Bellmore, Port Washington, Glen Cove, Great Neck and Mineola. The most recent opening was North Bellmore in November 2014.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

All 51 Waldbaum’s and Pathmark stores on Long Island closed by November 2015, following A&P’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in July 2015. Most of the stores have been taken over or are expected to be taken over by other supermarkets, including 10 by Best Market, nine by Stop & Shop, at least four by ShopRite, at least four by Key Food and one by King Kullen. About a dozen of the stores remain vacant.