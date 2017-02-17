Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station on Monday will begin closing at 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 30 minutes earlier than previously, mall owner Simon Properties said.

The new hours align “with the operating hours of our department stores — Bloomingdale’s, Lord & Taylor, Macy’s and Saks Fifth Avenue,” Simon said in a statement. Many restaurants at the mall will continue to remain open later to serve customers, the company said.

A Simon spokesman declined to comment on why the hours were cut back.

Marshal Cohen, senior retail analyst with the NPD Group, a Port Washington market research company, said the shorter hours are likely a way to reduce operating costs.

“A closing time that’s half an hour earlier multiplied by the number of people they employ — it adds up and makes a big difference,” he said.

“There are all kinds of costs that go into operating a mall, and because of the rise of online shopping, [malls are] just not making as much money as they used to.”

Cohen said the shorter hours at Walt Whitman Shops might be “part of a larger experiment.”

“And if it’s somewhat successful, you’ll see other malls follow suit,” he said. “Malls are under a lot of pressure; if they’re not busy, they don’t want to be open.”

Beginning Monday, Walt Whitman Shops will be open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.