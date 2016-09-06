Employees of Hampton Luxury Liner, Classic Coach and 7Bus were told on Labor Day not to go to work Tuesday, the bus services’ owner confirmed.

The short notice to employees came ahead of a scheduled bankruptcy court hearing in Central Islip on Wednesday. The court will consider a proposed sale in an auction of all or some of the 27 vehicles from the bus companies, which operate out of 1600 Locust Ave. in Bohemia. The bus companies employ 53 full-time and part-time employees, the owner said.

Hampton Luxury Liner filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2015. Classic Coach and 1600 Locust Avenue Associates LLC, which owns the building where the companies operate, filed in March. The bankruptcy court combined the cases in May.

“The company is currently working with other more responsible creditors on a restructuring plan to bring the company out of bankruptcy and/or to purchase the company’s assets out of the bankruptcy,” said William E. Schoolman, chief executive of Hampton Luxury Liner, Classic Coach, 7Bus and 1600 Locust Avenue Associates. Court-appointed Chapter 11 Trustee Allan B. Mendelsohn determined that closing down the businesses and selling the vehicles were the best decisions because the costs of operating the businesses will soon exceed the income generated, according to a court filing last month.

“Ultimately, it would go out of business” if the assets were sold, said Salvatore LaMonica, an attorney for the trustee. “We are trying to find a buyer (for the company). We have not found one yet.”

Although the trustee has recommended liquidating the company’s assets, rather than selling the company as a whole, Schoolman has joined a motion made by SY Bus Advertising LLC in an effort to prevent the sale of the buses. SY Bus, a joint venture partner of Hampton Luxury Liner, filed a motion last month objecting to liquidation on the grounds that the business is still profitable and that liquidation would harm the value of other assets.

SY Bus also took issue with GA Global Partners, based in Woodland Hills, California, serving as both the proposed stalking horse bidder and auctioneer. It also called the potential compensation of $75,000 in proceeds from the auction, a 10 percent buyer’s premium, and 3 percent commission to GA Global Partners “predatory and unreasonable.” In return for its compensation, GA Global Partners would have to provide a net minimum guarantee of $2.35 million from the auction.

Hampton Luxury Liner and Classic Coach “along with a number of the companies’ creditors strongly oppose that request at this time because we believe it will provide preferential treatment to only one of the companies’ creditors and will work to the detriment of all other creditors and the company’s 53 valuable employees,” Schoolman said.