Mother knows best.

That’s the rule when mothers and their children go into business on Long Island. Mothers can bring experience, while their children can add energy and focus.

Any business venture entails financial risk. But mothers and children working together also face potential strains to their relationships, and must find a way to maintain a work-life balance.

When such a business works out, experts and business owners say, there can be strong mutual respect between parent and child.

“You often hear ‘You don’t go into business with family,’ but in my experience, businesses with a parent and a child have one of the highest success rates,” said Ree S. Wackett, a senior business adviser at the Small Business Development Center at Stony Brook University. “Parents want to leave a legacy for their children, so there is an investment in the business.”

About 11.8 percent of American businesses are family-owned, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2012 Survey of Business Owners, the most recent available. On Long Island, women-owned firms made up 96,761 out of 316,216 businesses, census data show. Firms equally owned by men and women totaled 16,719.

The biggest challenge in many family-owned businesses is drawing the line between family and business issues, said Richard Vogel, dean of Farmingdale State College’s business school.

“You never really leave work,” Vogel said. “Family dinner can turn into nothing more than a board meeting.”

Parents who start a business may require time to relinquish control and trust that a child can run things, Vogel said.

When a parent and child start a business together, they have more of a partnership and share responsibilities because normally they bring different expertise into the business, Vogel and Wackett said.

“When a parent and child build it together, it tends to be a better business relationship because the responsibility is mutual,” Wackett said.

Below, mothers and children at six Long Island businesses talk about their combined family and work life. — Aisha Al-Muslim

LL Dent Restaurant (Credit: Steve Pfost) (Credit: Steve Pfost) For mother and daughter Lillian Dent, 76, and Leisa Dent, 55, co-owners of LL Dent Restaurant in Carle Place, their chance to open the Southern cuisine eatery — one L for Lillian, one L for Leisa — came after Lillian retired in 2005 as a business manager at Dow Jones & Company. Leisa, who is the chef, wanted to open a restaurant after graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in upstate Hyde Park in 1981, but she put her ambitions on hold to work at various restaurants and hotels. When Lillian retired, they spent six months creating a business plan. After another six months, they found the location they wanted and spent $100,000 to open the restaurant in 2006. “We have clear guidelines, and we call it ‘staying in your lane,’ ” said Lillian, who serves as the restaurant’s manager. “My expertise is the business end of it because that is the world I came from, and I manage the front of the house. And Leisa manages the back of the house: the kitchen, the ordering of food, and the staff in the kitchen.”

(Credit: Steve Pfost) (Credit: Steve Pfost) They employ a staff of 10, including cooks, waiters and dishwashers. Leisa said her mother “ends up being my guru. I go, ‘Ma, I don’t know if I can do this anymore.’ And then she would go, ‘Well you know God didn’t bring us this far.’ . . . I am just so lucky that I have my mom.” The pair, who live together in Roosevelt, no longer go on vacations together because someone has to manage the restaurant. “That’s one thing I miss,” Lillian said. — Aisha Al-Muslim

What a Girl Wants (Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa) (Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa) Carissa Cillis saw her mom, Christine Cillis, as a “sweet, stay-at-home mother.” But her perception of Christine changed three years ago when the two bought What a Girl Wants, a clothing, accessories and home décor boutique in Seaford. “Now I see this professional side of her where she’s coming to work, making calls, talking to vendors — it’s just so impressive to me,” Carissa, 24, said. Working with Carissa has, in turn, allowed Christine to learn more about her daughter.

(Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa) (Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa) “I’ve been able to see how hardworking and determined she is,” Christine said. Carissa works at the boutique six days a week. “I found out that despite being younger than me, she’s more conservative in her fashion choices,” Christine said. “When we’d go to trade shows to buy clothes, she’d always pick black or white pieces, and I’d tell her, ‘You need more color!’ ” Carissa, who graduated from Manhattan’s Laboratory Institute of Merchandising, a college that focuses on the business of fashion, said partnering with her mom has had more rewards than challenges. When “I was away in Florida, something came up last minute, and one of my employees couldn’t make it to work,” Carissa said. “I was thinking ‘Oh my God! What am I going to do?’ but my mom said, ‘Honey, don’t worry. I’ll just go in and cover for you.’ It’s so awesome to have that, she always has my back.” — Daysi Calavia-Robertson

Edge Electronics (Credit: Johnny Milano) (Credit: Johnny Milano) Justin Giannone, 35, did not plan for a career at Edge Electronics Inc., a Bohemia company co-founded by his mother, Adrienne Giannone. He worked in the warehouse at the electronics distributor during summers while studying psychology at New York University, but he had other goals. “My plan was to go to medical school,” he said. The medical school plan had stalled by 2006, and he was working at an information technology company. That’s when Justin joined the family business. “I saw the company was doing very well, and I gave it a shot,” he said.

(Credit: Johnny Milano) (Credit: Johnny Milano) After starting as an assistant in purchasing, he moved to product manager, sales, and then communications and marketing. Now he is chief strategy officer and part of the five-member management team led by his mother, who is majority owner and chief executive. Justin “had to prove himself,” but he succeeded in earning “the respect of his co-workers,” she said. Liquid crystal display (LCD) components account for about a quarter of revenue for the private company. Military business makes up about 10 percent of revenue, but she sees it as “a big area of growth.” The company’s annual revenue is in the “$50 million category,” Adrienne said. Justin said that he has learned to share his mother with the rest of the 35-employee company. “A lot of people in the company say she’s like their mother,” he said. — Ken Schachter

Nina's Herbal Salon and Spa (Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.) When Evani Lamba was 4 years old, she spent hours watching her mom, Nina Lamba, style clients’ hair in the garage of their home. Now it’s Nina who is “mesmerized” watching her 21-year-old daughter take care of customers at their Shahnaz Husain franchise hair salon in Hicksville. “When a person sits in Evani’s chair, they’re hers forever and never want to get their hair or makeup done by me or anybody else,” Nina said. “It really makes me beam with pride.”

(Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.) The Lambas own another salon, Nina’s Herbal Salon and Spa in Commack. Four full-time workers and one part-time employee rotate between the locations. Evani’s sister, Mehak, 19, is the salons’ henna tattoo artist. “I’ve always been interested in beauty and always looked up to my mom,” Evani said. “I went to the same beauty school and had some of the same teachers my mom did when she took classes and was pregnant with me.” Evani also retraced her mother’s footsteps to her homeland, India, where she completed a one-on-one course with Indian beauty guru Shahnaz Husain.

(Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Evani and Nina admit working together has its challenges. “The hardest part is keeping our home life and work life separate,” Evani said. “My sister always asks, ‘Can you two please talk about something else other than work?’ And when we have work-related disagreements, my sister usually steps in as the tiebreaker.” — Daysi Calavia-Robertson

Nancy Burner & Associates (Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas) (Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas) Making sure staff members feel they are treated fairly is critical at a family business, said attorney Nancy Burner, right, the founder of law firm Nancy Burner & Associates in East Setauket. She works with her daughter, Britt Burner, 35, left, and stepdaughter, Robin Burner Daleo, 46, who are also attorneys. The firm specializes in trusts, estate planning and elder law. “You never want the staff to feel there’s privilege or entitlement here” for family members, said Burner, 60, whose firm has three offices and 34 employees. “Otherwise it would just be this family law firm where nobody has the ability to rise and be their own star.” She said she assures an egalitarian culture by having difficult conversations with family members when needed. “You have to have those honest conversations with your kids,” Burner said.

(Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas) (Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas) Her mom holds family members to high standards, said Britt, who runs the firm’s Manhattan office. “I sometimes feel she can be harder on me than other employers were,” Britt Burner said. Previously she worked at two law firms and as an assistant district attorney in Brooklyn. But the trade-off is trust, which helps in running an office, she said. Daleo, who works in the Westhampton Beach office, worked as a paralegal for her stepmother before she was encouraged by her stepmom and her dad to go to law school. At work, “we are able to play off each other’s strengths and assist each other when we need to,” she said. — Carrie Mason-Draffen

Alper's Hardware (Credit: Uli Seit) (Credit: Uli Seit) Founded in 1911, Alper’s Hardware in Port Washington has been owned by four generations of the same family. “Most sons probably don’t spend as much time with their mom as I do at work, but we always made it work,” Adam Novick, 42, of Melville, said about his mom, Doris Novick, right. “We have always had strong women in the store. My grandmother, my mom and my aunt.” His great-grandfather Sam Alper started a jewelry and watch repair store, which turned into a hardware store. The 6,000-square-foot store has 18 employees, including several family members.

(Credit: Uli Seit) (Credit: Uli Seit) Adam’s mother, her husband, Mark Novick, her sister and brother-in-law Sheryl and Lewis Cohen, who own the store, are ready to give more authority to Adam and his brother-in-law, Brian Fogel. “I am very proud,” Doris, 70, said. Adam “has done everything properly. You don’t have to watch over him.” Adam studied political science at the University of Maryland, graduating in 1996. He worked elsewhere, in advertising and marketing, for nine years before returning to the hardware store in 2005. “I don’t think it is always great to have just your parents as your boss or your mom as your boss for your whole life,” Adam said. “Not having mom or dad around, and being on my own, was important.” — Aisha Al-Muslim