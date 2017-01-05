HONG KONG — World stock indexes were uneven Thursday as minutes from the latest Federal Reserve Board meeting showed policymakers mulling a faster pace of tightening, while a round of rosy business surveys supported sentiment.

KEEPING SCORE: European stocks were mixed in early trading. France’s CAC 40 slipped 0.1 percent to 4,892.56 and Germany’s DAX was practically unchanged at 11,582.04. Britain’s FTSE 100 climbed 0.2 percent to 7,202.94. U.S. shares were poised to open lower, with Dow futures slipping less than 0.1 percent to 19,848.00 and broader S&P 500 futures edging 0.1 percent lower to 2,262.00.

FED MINUTES: U.S. central bank officials think they may need to accelerate interest rate hikes if a faster-growing economy leads to lower than expected unemployment. For now they believe they can stick to gradual increases, according to minutes of the Fed’s December meeting. Officials also discussed the impact of Donald Trump’s proposed economic stimulus program and attributed surging stock prices, rising bond rates and the stronger dollar following the election to investor enthusiasm over the president elect’s plans.

QUOTEWORTHY: “The Fed, like everyone else in the market, have full focus on the execution of Trump’s fiscal program and see upside risks to their forecasts if it comes off,” said Chris Weston, chief strategist at IG Markets in Melbourne. “That is a sizable ‘if’ because ... much needs to go right.”

ECONOMIC INDEXES: Upbeat data on China and Hong Kong raised investor optimism about the outlook for their economies. Caixin’s monthly purchasing managers index, or PMI, for the services industry posted its biggest rise in activity for 17 months in December. The Nikkei composite PMI for Hong Kong, meanwhile, showed that activity expanded for the first time since February 2015.

ASIA’S DAY: Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.4 percent to close at 19,520.69 a day after hitting its highest level in 13 months as the yen’s strength hurt shares of some exporters. South Korea’s Kospi edged 0.2 percent lower to 2,041.95 but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.5 percent to 22,456.69. The Shanghai Composite index in China added 0.2 percent to 3,165.41. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.3 percent to 5,753.30 and India’s Sensex added 0.9 percent to 26,870.28. Benchmarks in Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines also advanced, with the latter two posting big gains of more than 1 percent.

CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 116.57 yen from 116.64 yen. The euro fell to $1.0511 from $1.0526. The Malaysian ringgit was trading near an 18-year low, at about 4.4850 to the U.S. dollar. The currency is forecast to fall further as the dollar surges, especially against currencies of emerging markets, with rising interest rates.

ENERGY: Oil’s rally fizzled out in Asian trading. Benchmark U.S. crude shed 9 cents to $53.17 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract picked up 93 cents, or 1.8 percent, to settle at $53.26 a barrel on Thursday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, lost 11 cents to $56.35 a barrel in London.