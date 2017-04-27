U.S. stock indexes were mixed Thursday morning, even as Under Armour, PayPal and others joined the lengthening parade of big U.S. companies reporting bigger-than-expected profits for the first three months of the year. A drop in oil prices helped pull energy stocks lower.

ON WALL STREET: At midmorning, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index was down 2.7 points, about 0.1 percent, at 2,384.7. It had climbed to within a whisper of its record closing level of 2,395.96 in recent days, but momentum faded late Wednesday after President Donald Trump’s highly anticipated tax plan proved to be very light on details.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 28 points, about 0.1 percent, to 20,947.1. The Nasdaq composite rose 9.1, about 0.2 percent, to 6,034.4.

OIL PRICES: At midmorning, benchmark U.S. crude dropped $1.06 to $48.56 per barrel in trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. In London on the Intercontinental Exchange Europe, Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, was down $1.09 at $50.73 per barrel.

That dragged energy stocks in the S&P 500 down by 1 percent, the largest loss among the 11 sectors that make up the index. Noble Energy lost $1.62, or 4.7 percent, to $32.54, and Newfield Exploration lost 77 cents, or 2.2 percent, to $34.88.

EARNINGS SURPRISES: Under Armour surged to the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after reporting results for the first quarter that were better than analysts’ expectations. A sharp rise in sales abroad helped push revenue to $1.12 billion from $1.05 billion in last year’s first quarter. The company’s A-class shares rose $2.20, or 11.2 percent, to $21.92.

Companies across industries have been reporting encouraging results for the start of 2017, and analysts expect this to be the strongest quarter of growth in years.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

RING IT UP: PayPal Holdings jumped $3.32, or 7.5 percent, to $47.73 after also reporting stronger revenue and earnings than Wall Street had forecast.

TREASURY YIELDS: Treasury yields ticked higher as government bond prices fell. The 10-year Treasury yield edged up to 2.302 percent from 2.30 percent late Wednesday. The two-year Treasury yield two-year rose to 1.28 percent from 1.27 percent, while the 30-year Treasury yield climbed to 2.98 percent from 2.96 percent.

TRUMP ON TAXES: The White House unveiled broad outlines of Trump’s tax plan, omitting many details. Officials said they hoped to slash corporate taxes to 15 percent from 35 percent, but specifics are still to be negotiated. Shares have risen on hopes for big tax cuts and less red tape. Based on the few specifics spelled out so far, most experts suggested the plan would add little to growth while swelling the budget deficit and potentially handing large windfalls to wealthier taxpayers.

ANALYST’S VIEW: “Trump’s big tax reforms and tax reductions on Wednesday proved to be not so big, at least from Wall Street’s perspective,” said analyst Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM. “The lack of details contained on Trump’s single piece of paper was perceived as a publicity stunt for the president as he celebrates his first 100 days in the Oval Office, and unfortunately, seemed more of a wish list than a serious starting point.”