Zum Schneider, a Bavarian-style restaurant and biergarten in Montauk located walking distance from the beach, is on the market for $4.1 million.
The 4,040-square-foot restaurant, located at 4 S. Elmwood Ave., has 102 seats inside and a 40-seat outdoor dining area, a 44-foot-long bar, a basement walk-in refrigerator and a three-bedroom apartment upstairs for staff. The building was renovated in 2000.
“It was on the market for about a month last year,” said Dylan Eckardt, agent with real estate brokerage firm Nest Seekers International. “The owner wasn’t ready to sell.”
Since that initial offering, the price of the property was dropped by $1 million. Manhattan-based restaurateurs have expressed interest in the property since it hit the market last week, Eckardt said. He said the restaurant will open for the season later this month and remain open until it’s sold.
Owned by Sylvester Schneider, who also owns a restaurant of the same name in Manhattan, Zum Schneider’s Long Island location opened in 2012, according to the company’s website.
