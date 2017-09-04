Most 'American' cars, according to Cars.com
While there are plenty of American cars to choose from, which ones are the "most American"? Cars.com attempted to answer that question, and graded cars on a criteria of where the car was actually built, what percentage of the vehicle's part originated in the United States, what country the engine came from, what country the transmission came from, and the automaker's factory employment relative to its sales footprint. The list isn't exclusive to American automakers either, as four non-U.S. automaker models make the list. Check out Cars.com's 2017 American-Made Index Top 10 below.
10.) Honda Pilot(Credit: Getty Images / Scott Olson)
U.S. Assembly Plant Location: Lincoln, Ala.
The Pilot is one of four models from non-U.S.-based manufacturers on the Cars.com "Most-American" Index.
9.) Honda Odyssey(Credit: Getty Images / Bill Pugliano)
U.S. Assembly Plant Location: Lincoln, Ala.
The Odyssey is one of three Honda models on the Cars.com Top 10, with all three being manufactured in Lincoln, Ala. The plant began producing Hondas in 2001.
8.) GMC Acadia(Credit: Getty Images / Bill Pugliano)
U.S. Assembly Plant Location: Spring Hill, Tenn.
In a recent Cars.com survey among car shoppers, 25 percent of respondents said they would consider buying only from an American manufacturer (compared with 13 percent in 2016), and 5 percent would consider buying solely from a foreign manufacturer.
ADVERTISEMENT
7.) Ford Expedition(Credit: AP / Carlos Osorio)
U.S. Assembly Plant Location: Louisville, Ky.
The Expedition is one of three Ford models on the list, tied with Honda for the most in the Cars.com "Most-American" Index.
6.) Ford F-150(Credit: AP / Carlos Osorio)
U.S. Assembly Plant Location: Dearborn, Mich./Claycomo, Mo.
When Cars.com asked which cars were believed to be the "most American," the F-150 was one of the top picks, with 75 percent naming the Chevrolet Corvette, Ford F-150, Ford Expedition and Ford Taurus on their lists.
5.) Acura RDX(Credit: AP / Andrew A. Nelles)
U.S. Assembly Plant Location: East Liberty, Ohio
Acura has a representative on the Cars.com "American-Made" Index Top 10, with the RDX placing fifth. It's one of four models on the list from a non-U.S.-based manufacturer.
4.) Honda Ridgeline(Credit: AP / Carlos Osorio)
U.S. Assembly Plant Location: Lincoln, Ala.
Only 10 percent included the Honda Ridgeline, this year's fourth "most-American" vehicle in a survey Cars.com conducted on cars people believed to be "most American," but it is fourth on their list.
3.) Ford Taurus(Credit: AP / Ng Han Guan)
U.S. Assembly Plant Location: Chicago
When Cars.com asked which cars were believed to be the "most American," nearly three-quarters of respondents included the Taurus.
ADVERTISEMENT
2.) Jeep Cherokee(Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)
U.S. Assembly Plant Location: Belvidere, Ill. Per Cars.com, the Cherokee has 70 percent of its parts made domestically, and all of its engines and nearly all of its transmissions are from the United States.
1.) Jeep Wrangler / Wrangler Unlimited(Credit: AP / Alan Diaz)
U.S. Assembly Plant Location: Toledo, Ohio Per Cars.com, the Wrangler has 74 percent of its parts made domestically, with 75 percent, and all of its engines and nearly all of its transmissions are from the United States.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.