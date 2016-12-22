Subscribe
    If you're looking for a new car without (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Jewel Samad)

    If you're looking for a new car without spending a lot, here are 20 models that start at less than $17,000.

    20 new cars you can buy in 2017 for under $17,000

    Updated

    Looking for a new car, but don't want to break the bank? Despite what many may think, there are quite a few options available for those budget-conscious individuals who still want to indulge in the latest models.

    Note: Prices reflect only the base model; additional features may add additional costs.

    Chevrolet Cruze

    Price: $16,975 MPG: 30 city / 40 highway
    (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Geoff Robins)

    Price: $16,975

    MPG: 30 city / 40 highway

    Horsepower: 153 hp

    Chevrolet Sonic

    Price: $15,145 MPG: 28 city / 38 highway
    (Credit: Saud Al-Olayan via Flickr (CC BY-SA) )

    Price: $15,145

    MPG: 28 city / 38 highway

    Horsepower: 138 hp

    Chevrolet Spark

    Price: $13,000 MPG: 30 city / 38 highway
    (Credit: AP / Mark Lennihan)

    Price: $13,000

    MPG: 30 city / 38 highway

    Horsepower: 98 hp

    Dodge Dart

    Price: $16,975 MPG: 27 city / 38 highway
    (Credit: Faza_elh via Flickr (CC BY-SA) )

    Price: $16,975

    MPG: 27 city / 38 highway

    Horsepower: 160 hp

    Note: The Dodge Dart was discontinued in 2016, although new 2016 models are still available.

    Fiat 500

    Price: $14,995 MPG: 31 city / 38 highway
    (Credit: AP / Michael Euler)

    Price: $14,995

    MPG: 31 city / 38 highway

    Horsepower: 97 hp

    Ford FIesta

    Price: $13,660 MPG: 27 city / 37 highway
    (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Patrik Stollarz)

    Price: $13,660

    MPG: 27 city / 37 highway

    Horsepower: 112 hp

    Ford Focus

    Price: $16,775 MPG: 30 city / 40 highway
    (Credit: Getty Images / Hannelore Foerster)

    Price: $16,775

    MPG: 30 city / 40 highway

    Horsepower: 160 hp

    Honda Fit

    Price: $15,990 MPG: 33 city / 40 highway
    (Credit: Getty Images / Pablo Martinez)

    Price: $15,990

    MPG: 33 city / 40 highway

    Horsepower: 130 hp

    Hyundai Accent

    Price: $14,475 MPG: 27 city / 37 highway
    (Credit: PRNewsFoto for Hyundai Motor America)

    Price: $14,475

    MPG: 27 city / 37 highway

    Horsepower: 137 hp

    Hyundai Elantra

    Price: $17,150 MPG: 32 city / 40 highway
    (Credit: PRNewsFoto for Hyundai Motor America)

    Price: $17,150

    MPG: 32 city / 40 highway

    Horsepower: 128 to 201 hp

    Kia Forte

    Price: $16,490 MPG: 29 city / 38 highway
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bill Pugliano)

    Price: $16,490

    MPG: 29 city / 38 highway

    Horsepower: 145 hp

    Kia Rio

    Price: $14,165 MPG: 27 city / 36 highway
    (Credit: Faza_elh via Flickr (CC BY-SA) )

    Price: $14,165

    MPG: 27 city / 36 highway

    Horsepower: 138 hp

    Kia Rio 5-door

    Price: $15,495 MPG: 27 city / 36 highway
    (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Miguel Medina)

    Price: $15,495

    MPG: 27 city / 36 highway

    Horsepower: 138 hp

    Mitsubishi Mirage

    Price: $12,995 MPG: 37 city / 43 highway
    (Credit: AP / John Locher)

    Price: $12,995

    MPG: 37 city / 43 highway

    Horsepower: 78 hp

    Mitsubishi Mirage G4

    Price: $13,995 MPG: 35 city / 42 highway
    (Credit: Mitsubishi Motors)

    Price: $13,995

    MPG: 35 city / 42 highway

    Horsepower: 78 hp

    Nissan Sentra

    Price: $16,990 MPG: 29 city / 37 highway
    (Credit: Getty Images / Dave McNew)

    Price: $16,990

    MPG: 29 city / 37 highway

    Horsepower: 130 hp

    Nissan Versa

    Price: $11,990 MPG: 31 city / 39 highway
    (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Yasuyoshi Chiba)

    Price: $11,990

    MPG: 31 city / 39 highway

    Horsepower: 109 hp

    Nissan Versa Note

    Price: $15,480 MPG: 31 city / 39 highway
    (Credit: Humsu via Flickr (CC BY-SA) )

    Price: $15,480

    MPG: 31 city / 39 highway

    Horsepower: 109 hp

    Toyota Yaris

    Price: $15,250 MPG: 30 city / 36 highway
    (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Francois Lo Presti)

    Price: $15,250

    MPG: 30 city / 36 highway

    Horsepower: 106 hp

    Toyota Yaris iA

    Price: $15,950 MPG: 32 city / 40 highway
    (Credit: Milton Ruben Superstore via Flickr (CC BY-SA) )

    Price: $15,950

    MPG: 32 city / 40 highway

    Horsepower: 106 hp

