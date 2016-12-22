20 new cars you can buy in 2017 for under $17,000
Looking for a new car, but don't want to break the bank? Despite what many may think, there are quite a few options available for those budget-conscious individuals who still want to indulge in the latest models.
Note: Prices reflect only the base model; additional features may add additional costs.
Chevrolet Cruze(Credit: AFP Getty Images / Geoff Robins)
Price: $16,975
MPG: 30 city / 40 highway
Horsepower: 153 hp
Chevrolet Sonic(Credit: Saud Al-Olayan via Flickr (CC BY-SA) )
Price: $15,145
MPG: 28 city / 38 highway
Horsepower: 138 hp
Chevrolet Spark(Credit: AP / Mark Lennihan)
Price: $13,000
MPG: 30 city / 38 highway
Horsepower: 98 hp
Dodge Dart(Credit: Faza_elh via Flickr (CC BY-SA) )
Price: $16,975
MPG: 27 city / 38 highway
Horsepower: 160 hp
Note: The Dodge Dart was discontinued in 2016, although new 2016 models are still available.
Fiat 500(Credit: AP / Michael Euler)
Price: $14,995
MPG: 31 city / 38 highway
Horsepower: 97 hp
Ford FIesta(Credit: AFP Getty Images / Patrik Stollarz)
Price: $13,660
MPG: 27 city / 37 highway
Horsepower: 112 hp
Ford Focus(Credit: Getty Images / Hannelore Foerster)
Price: $16,775
MPG: 30 city / 40 highway
Horsepower: 160 hp
Honda Fit(Credit: Getty Images / Pablo Martinez)
Price: $15,990
MPG: 33 city / 40 highway
Horsepower: 130 hp
Hyundai Accent(Credit: PRNewsFoto for Hyundai Motor America)
Price: $14,475
MPG: 27 city / 37 highway
Horsepower: 137 hp
Hyundai Elantra(Credit: PRNewsFoto for Hyundai Motor America)
Price: $17,150
MPG: 32 city / 40 highway
Horsepower: 128 to 201 hp
Kia Forte(Credit: Getty Images / Bill Pugliano)
Price: $16,490
MPG: 29 city / 38 highway
Horsepower: 145 hp
Kia Rio(Credit: Faza_elh via Flickr (CC BY-SA) )
Price: $14,165
MPG: 27 city / 36 highway
Horsepower: 138 hp
Kia Rio 5-door(Credit: AFP Getty Images / Miguel Medina)
Price: $15,495
MPG: 27 city / 36 highway
Horsepower: 138 hp
Mitsubishi Mirage(Credit: AP / John Locher)
Price: $12,995
MPG: 37 city / 43 highway
Horsepower: 78 hp
Mitsubishi Mirage G4(Credit: Mitsubishi Motors)
Price: $13,995
MPG: 35 city / 42 highway
Horsepower: 78 hp
Nissan Sentra(Credit: Getty Images / Dave McNew)
Price: $16,990
MPG: 29 city / 37 highway
Horsepower: 130 hp
Nissan Versa(Credit: AFP Getty Images / Yasuyoshi Chiba)
Price: $11,990
MPG: 31 city / 39 highway
Horsepower: 109 hp
Nissan Versa Note(Credit: Humsu via Flickr (CC BY-SA) )
Price: $15,480
MPG: 31 city / 39 highway
Horsepower: 109 hp
Toyota Yaris(Credit: AFP Getty Images / Francois Lo Presti)
Price: $15,250
MPG: 30 city / 36 highway
Horsepower: 106 hp
Toyota Yaris iA(Credit: Milton Ruben Superstore via Flickr (CC BY-SA) )
Price: $15,950
MPG: 32 city / 40 highway
Horsepower: 106 hp
