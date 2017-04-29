Boats you can buy for under $40,000
With summer ahead and as thoughts of heading out to the water return, if you're looking for a new boat, here are some options. Boating Magazine released its 2017 Boat Buyers Edition, and using that information, we picked out some of the craft you can purchase for less than $40,000. Check out some of the selections below.
Bayliner Element E21(Credit: Pearl Brands)
Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $29,711 Engine: Single 150 hp Mercury 150 FourStroke gasoline Seating / Weight Capacity: 10 / 1,653 lbs.
G3 Angler V17 SF(Credit: G3 Boats)
Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $33,395 Engine: Yamaha F150 Seating / Weight Capacity: 7 / 1,700 lbs.
G3 SunCatcher V 322 SS(Credit: G3 Boats)
Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $39,995 Engine: Yamaha VMAX SHO 150 Outboard Seating / Weight Capacity: 12 / 2,400 lbs.
Glastron GT-180(Credit: Glastron Boats)
Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $27,253 Engine: Mercury 115 EL FourStroke Seating / Weight Capacity: 8 / 1,800 lbs.
Ranger 198P(Credit: Ranger)
Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $28,795 Engine: Mercury OptiMax 150 Weight Capacity: 1,475 lbs.
Ranger Z185(Credit: Ranger)
Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $32,995 Engine: Mercury 150 Pro XS Weight Capacity: 1,265 lbs.
Scarab 195 Open(Credit: Scarab Boats)
Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $34,167 Engine: 250 hp Rotax 4-Tec gas water jet Seating / Weight Capacity: 8 / 1,400 lbs.
Starcraft MDX 191 OB(Credit: Starcraft Marine)
Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $29,499 Engine: Yamaha 115 hp four-stroke Seating / Weight Capacity: 10 / 1,400 lbs.
Starcraft MDX 201 IO(Credit: Starcraft Marine)
Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $36,099 Engine: Mercury MerCruiser 200 hp V-6 4.5 L inboard Seating / Weight Capacity: 12 / 1,700 lbs.
Starcraft MDX 211 E OB(Credit: Starcraft Marine)
Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $34,999 Engine: 150 hp Evinrude E-Tec G2 Seating / Weight Capacity: 12 / 1,700 lbs.
Starcraft EX 23 C SG(Credit: Starcraft Marine)
Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $34,399 Engine: Yamaha F15 Seating / Weight Capacity: 12 / 1,650 lbs.
Stingray 186 CC(Credit: Stingray Boats)
Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $32,697 Engine: Yamaha F115 Seating / Weight Capacity: 7 / 1,875 lbs.
Yamaha GP1800(Credit: Yamaha)
Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $33,299 Engine: Yamaha Marine 1.8-liter Super Vortex High Output Engine Seating / Weight Capacity: 8 / 1,240 lbs.
