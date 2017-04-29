Subscribe
    With summer ahead and as thoughts of heading out to the water return, if you're looking for a new boat, here are some options.

    Boating Magazine released its 2017 Boat Buyers Edition, and using that information, we picked out some of the craft you can purchase for less than $40,000.

    Check out some of the selections below.

    Bayliner Element E21

    Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $29,711
    (Credit: Pearl Brands)

    Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $29,711
    Engine: Single 150 hp Mercury 150 FourStroke gasoline
    Seating / Weight Capacity: 10 / 1,653 lbs.

    G3 Angler V17 SF

    Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $33,395
    (Credit: G3 Boats)

    Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $33,395
    Engine: Yamaha F150
    Seating / Weight Capacity: 7 / 1,700 lbs.

    G3 SunCatcher V 322 SS

    Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $39,995
    (Credit: G3 Boats)

    Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $39,995
    Engine: Yamaha VMAX SHO 150 Outboard
    Seating / Weight Capacity: 12 / 2,400 lbs.

    Glastron GT-180

    Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $27,253
    (Credit: Glastron Boats)

    Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $27,253
    Engine: Mercury 115 EL FourStroke
    Seating / Weight Capacity: 8 / 1,800 lbs.

    Ranger 198P

    Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $28,795
    (Credit: Ranger)

    Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $28,795
    Engine: Mercury OptiMax 150
    Weight Capacity: 1,475 lbs.

    Ranger Z185

    Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $32,995
    (Credit: Ranger)

    Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $32,995
    Engine: Mercury 150 Pro XS
    Weight Capacity: 1,265 lbs.

    Scarab 195 Open

    Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $34,167
    (Credit: Scarab Boats)

    Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $34,167
    Engine: 250 hp Rotax 4-Tec gas water jet
    Seating / Weight Capacity: 8 / 1,400 lbs.

    Starcraft MDX 191 OB

    Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $29,499
    (Credit: Starcraft Marine)

    Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $29,499
    Engine: Yamaha 115 hp four-stroke
    Seating / Weight Capacity: 10 / 1,400 lbs.

    Starcraft MDX 201 IO

    Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $36,099
    (Credit: Starcraft Marine)

    Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $36,099
    Engine: Mercury MerCruiser 200 hp V-6 4.5 L inboard
    Seating / Weight Capacity: 12 / 1,700 lbs.

    Starcraft MDX 211 E OB

    Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $34,999
    (Credit: Starcraft Marine)

    Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $34,999
    Engine: 150 hp Evinrude E-Tec G2
    Seating / Weight Capacity: 12 / 1,700 lbs.

    Starcraft EX 23 C SG

    Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $34,399
    (Credit: Starcraft Marine)

    Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $34,399
    Engine: Yamaha F15
    Seating / Weight Capacity: 12 / 1,650 lbs.

    Stingray 186 CC

    Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $32,697
    (Credit: Stingray Boats)

    Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $32,697
    Engine: Yamaha F115
    Seating / Weight Capacity: 7 / 1,875 lbs.

    Yamaha GP1800

    Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $33,299
    (Credit: Yamaha)

    Price (as tested by Boating Magazine): $33,299
    Engine: Yamaha Marine 1.8-liter Super Vortex High Output Engine
    Seating / Weight Capacity: 8 / 1,240 lbs.

