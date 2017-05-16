10 can’t-miss cars at Field of Wheels 2017

Subscribe
    Check out these cars making their way to Newsday’s Field of Wheels 2017 event on May 20, 2017.

    1967 Jaguar E-Type

    This blue Series I Roadster belongs to Bernie
    (Credit: Bernie Hoffman)

    This blue Series I Roadster belongs to Bernie Hoffman of Woodmere.

    1986 Ferrari 328 GTS

    Kevin Stubing of Massapequa Park is the owner
    (Credit: Kevin Stubing)

    Kevin Stubing of Massapequa Park is the owner of this red sports car.

    1962 Ghia L 6.4

    A rare find, this blue auto is one
    (Credit: Stephen Siben)

    A rare find, this blue auto is one of only 25 ever made, and it currently belongs to Stephen Siben of East Islip.

    1967 Aston Martin DB6

    This classic grand tourer belongs to Jeff Mishkin
    (Credit: Jeff Mishkin)

    This classic grand tourer belongs to Jeff Mishkin of Syosset.

    2012 Fisker Karma

    An electric luxury sports sedan, this earth-color vehicle
    (Credit: Scott Matovich)

    An electric luxury sports sedan, this earth-color vehicle was only produced in 2012, with this particular car belonging to Scott Matovich of Setauket.

    1939 Dodge D-11 Deluxe Luxury Liner

    Completely original, right down to its radio, this
    (Credit: David L. Pokress)

    Completely original, right down to its radio, this classic car belongs to Alan Butzbach of Ronkonkoma, the gentleman posing in the photo.

    1946 Lincoln Zephyr

    The owner, Joseph Hunsberger of Oakdale, standing with
    Buy photo
    (Credit: Ana Maria Rico)

    The owner, Joseph Hunsberger of Oakdale, standing with his classic car that has been brought to its exact 1946 specifications.

    2001 Qvale Mangusta

    This Santorini Blue Italian sportscar, owned by Steven
    (Credit: Steven Diamond)

    This Santorini Blue Italian sportscar, owned by Steven Diamond of Hempstead, is a rare sight, as its production was limited to a run of less than 300 vehicles.

    1948 Tucker 48

    Only 51 of these cars were ever produced,
    (Credit: Scott Matovich)

    Only 51 of these cars were ever produced, and this one was the forty-fourth. It belongs to Howard Kroplick of East Hills.

    1975 Bricklin SV1

    This gull-wing auto, colored Safety-Red, is owned by
    (Credit: Ed Dukawicz)

    This gull-wing auto, colored Safety-Red, is owned by Ed Dukawicz of Huntington Station.

