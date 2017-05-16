10 can’t-miss cars at Field of Wheels 2017
Check out these cars making their way to Newsday’s Field of Wheels 2017 event on May 20, 2017.
1967 Jaguar E-Type(Credit: Bernie Hoffman)
This blue Series I Roadster belongs to Bernie Hoffman of Woodmere.
1986 Ferrari 328 GTS(Credit: Kevin Stubing)
Kevin Stubing of Massapequa Park is the owner of this red sports car.
1962 Ghia L 6.4(Credit: Stephen Siben)
A rare find, this blue auto is one of only 25 ever made, and it currently belongs to Stephen Siben of East Islip.
1967 Aston Martin DB6(Credit: Jeff Mishkin)
This classic grand tourer belongs to Jeff Mishkin of Syosset.
2012 Fisker Karma(Credit: Scott Matovich)
An electric luxury sports sedan, this earth-color vehicle was only produced in 2012, with this particular car belonging to Scott Matovich of Setauket.
1939 Dodge D-11 Deluxe Luxury Liner(Credit: David L. Pokress)
Completely original, right down to its radio, this classic car belongs to Alan Butzbach of Ronkonkoma, the gentleman posing in the photo.
1946 Lincoln Zephyr(Credit: Ana Maria Rico)
The owner, Joseph Hunsberger of Oakdale, standing with his classic car that has been brought to its exact 1946 specifications.
2001 Qvale Mangusta(Credit: Steven Diamond)
This Santorini Blue Italian sportscar, owned by Steven Diamond of Hempstead, is a rare sight, as its production was limited to a run of less than 300 vehicles.
1948 Tucker 48(Credit: Scott Matovich)
Only 51 of these cars were ever produced, and this one was the forty-fourth. It belongs to Howard Kroplick of East Hills.
1975 Bricklin SV1(Credit: Ed Dukawicz)
This gull-wing auto, colored Safety-Red, is owned by Ed Dukawicz of Huntington Station.
