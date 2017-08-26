Subscribe
    Consumer Reports' most fuel-efficient car models

    Updated
    By   edward.starkey@newsday.com

    When looking for a car, one factor that buyers often look for is fuel efficiency -- particularly at times where the price of gas is going up.

    Consumer Reports does its own gas mileage testing as part of its vehicle evaluation process (independent of what the manufacturers' gas mileage is), and came out with a list of the the most-fuel efficient cars, according to their testing.

    Check out the most fuel-efficient cars they found, as well as what they get per gallon of gas.

    11.) Ford C Max

    Overall miles per gallon (per Consumer Reports): 37
    (Credit: Getty Images / Scott Olson)

    Overall miles per gallon (per Consumer Reports): 37
    City MPG: 35
    Highway MPG: 38
    2017 Base MSRP Range (per Consumer Reports): $24,175 - $30,120

    10.) Toyota Camry

    Overall miles per gallon (per Consumer Reports): 38
    (Credit: Getty Images / Scott Olson)

    Overall miles per gallon (per Consumer Reports): 38
    City MPG: 32
    Highway MPG: 43
    2017 Base MSRP Range (per Consumer Reports): $23,070 - $31,370

    9.) Hyundai Sonata

    Overall miles per gallon (per Consumer Reports): 39
    (Credit: AP / Mary Altaffer)

    Overall miles per gallon (per Consumer Reports): 39
    City MPG: 31
    Highway MPG: 46
    2017 Base MSRP Range (per Consumer Reports): $21,600 - $38,600

    8.) Ford Fusion

    Overall miles per gallon (per Consumer Reports): 39
    (Credit: Getty Images / Scott Olson)

    Overall miles per gallon (per Consumer Reports): 39
    City MPG: 35
    Highway MPG: 41
    2017 Base MSRP Range (per Consumer Reports): $22,610 - $41,120

    7.) Lexus CT 200h

    Overall miles per gallon (per Consumer Reports): 40
    (Credit: AP / Kin Cheung)

    Overall miles per gallon (per Consumer Reports): 40
    City MPG: 31
    Highway MPG: 47
    2017 Base MSRP (per Consumer Reports): $31,250

    6.) Toyota Prius V

    Overall miles per gallon (per Consumer Reports): 41
    (Credit: Getty Images / Tomohiro Ohsumi)

    Overall miles per gallon (per Consumer Reports): 41
    City MPG: 33
    Highway MPG: 47
    2017 Base MSRP Range (per Consumer Reports): $26,675 - $30,935

    5.) Chevrolet Malibu

    Overall miles per gallon (per Consumer Reports): 41
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Hagen)

    Overall miles per gallon (per Consumer Reports): 41
    City MPG: 33
    Highway MPG: 49
    2017 Base MSRP Range (per Consumer Reports): $21,680 - $30,975

    4.) Toyota Prius C

    Overall miles per gallon (per Consumer Reports): 43
    (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer)

    Overall miles per gallon (per Consumer Reports): 43
    City MPG: 37
    Highway MPG: 48
    2017 Base MSRP Range (per Consumer Reports): $20,150 - $24,965

    3.) Kia Niro

    Overall miles per gallon (per Consumer Reports): 43
    (Credit: AP / Charles Rex Arbogast)

    Overall miles per gallon (per Consumer Reports): 43
    City MPG: 33
    Highway MPG: 52
    2017 Base MSRP Range (per Consumer Reports): $22,890 - $29,650

    2.) Hyundai Ioniq

    Overall miles per gallon (per Consumer Reports): 52
    (Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong)

    Overall miles per gallon (per Consumer Reports): 52
    City MPG: 40
    Highway MPG: 60
    2017 Base MSRP Range (per Consumer Reports): $22,200 - $32,500

    1.) Toyota Prius

    Overall miles per gallon (per Consumer Reports): 52
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bryan Thomas)

    Overall miles per gallon (per Consumer Reports): 52
    City MPG: 43
    Highway MPG: 59
    2017 Base MSRP Range (per Consumer Reports): $23,475 - $30,015

