Consumer Reports' most fuel-efficient car models
When looking for a car, one factor that buyers often look for is fuel efficiency -- particularly at times where the price of gas is going up.
Consumer Reports does its own gas mileage testing as part of its vehicle evaluation process (independent of what the manufacturers' gas mileage is), and came out with a list of the the most-fuel efficient cars, according to their testing.
Check out the most fuel-efficient cars they found, as well as what they get per gallon of gas.
11.) Ford C Max(Credit: Getty Images / Scott Olson)
Overall miles per gallon (per Consumer Reports): 37 City MPG: 35 Highway MPG: 38 2017 Base MSRP Range (per Consumer Reports): $24,175 - $30,120
10.) Toyota Camry(Credit: Getty Images / Scott Olson)
Overall miles per gallon (per Consumer Reports): 38 City MPG: 32 Highway MPG: 43 2017 Base MSRP Range (per Consumer Reports): $23,070 - $31,370
9.) Hyundai Sonata(Credit: AP / Mary Altaffer)
Overall miles per gallon (per Consumer Reports): 39 City MPG: 31 Highway MPG: 46 2017 Base MSRP Range (per Consumer Reports): $21,600 - $38,600
8.) Ford Fusion(Credit: Getty Images / Scott Olson)
Overall miles per gallon (per Consumer Reports): 39 City MPG: 35 Highway MPG: 41 2017 Base MSRP Range (per Consumer Reports): $22,610 - $41,120
7.) Lexus CT 200h(Credit: AP / Kin Cheung)
Overall miles per gallon (per Consumer Reports): 40 City MPG: 31 Highway MPG: 47 2017 Base MSRP (per Consumer Reports): $31,250
6.) Toyota Prius V(Credit: Getty Images / Tomohiro Ohsumi)
Overall miles per gallon (per Consumer Reports): 41 City MPG: 33 Highway MPG: 47 2017 Base MSRP Range (per Consumer Reports): $26,675 - $30,935
5.) Chevrolet Malibu(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Hagen)
Overall miles per gallon (per Consumer Reports): 41 City MPG: 33 Highway MPG: 49 2017 Base MSRP Range (per Consumer Reports): $21,680 - $30,975
Toyota Prius C(Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer)
Overall miles per gallon (per Consumer Reports): 43 City MPG: 37 Highway MPG: 48 2017 Base MSRP Range (per Consumer Reports): $20,150 - $24,965
3.) Kia Niro(Credit: AP / Charles Rex Arbogast)
Overall miles per gallon (per Consumer Reports): 43 City MPG: 33 Highway MPG: 52 2017 Base MSRP Range (per Consumer Reports): $22,890 - $29,650
2.) Hyundai Ioniq(Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong)
Overall miles per gallon (per Consumer Reports): 52 City MPG: 40 Highway MPG: 60 2017 Base MSRP Range (per Consumer Reports): $22,200 - $32,500
1.) Toyota Prius(Credit: Getty Images / Bryan Thomas)
Overall miles per gallon (per Consumer Reports): 52 City MPG: 43 Highway MPG: 59 2017 Base MSRP Range (per Consumer Reports): $23,475 - $30,015
