THE CAR AND ITS OWNER

2012 Morgan 3 Wheeler owned by Jimmy Csollany

WHAT MAKES IT INTERESTING

Since its founding in 1909, the mom-and-pop Morgan Motor Company has become famous for quirky, handmade British sports cars that have often matched modern technology and handling with classic styling and even the use of wood frames. The three-wheeler powered by a motorcycle engine is one of its earliest concepts, originally produced from 1911 to 1952 and re-imagined beginning in 2012. Csollany’s son, James, says the Morgan has the wood frame and a 1,976-cc motorcycle engine attached to a Mazda Miata five-speed manual transmission. “Morgan makes everything itself but the engines and transmissions,” he says. “It weighs just under 1,100 lbs.”

Search cars

HOW LONG HE’S OWNED IT

Jimmy Csollany bought the Morgan new in 2012.

WHERE HE FOUND IT

He ordered it new from the factory in 2008 and it was shipped to him four years later. ”He wanted a new toy, sort of a car that he can enjoy and appreciate in his older age,” says son, James.

CONDITION

The Csollanys have kept the Morgan in top condition, even though Jimmy has driven it 7,000 miles in varying weather. “The Morgan 3 Wheeler is designed for one purpose alone, to make driving fun,” says the manufacturer, which still sells new models. “A leather padded cockpit complete with aircraft instrumentation adds to the sense of flying on the road. The car seems to respond as much to thought as physical input.”

TIPS FOR OWNERS

“You have to order it right away because there’s a four-year wait,” James advises. “When you get it, you have to make sure you have your motorcycle license and you have to be willing to pay anywhere from $50,000 to $70,000 for one.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

VALUE

Because of the wait for new models, James says his father has twice been offered $100,000 for his. A 1937 three-wheeler sold at auction in 2015 for $88,000.

THE BOTTOM LINE

“It’s a lot of fun to drive,” says James. “Unfortunately, when you’re doing 30, you feel like you’re doing 50 because you’re low to the ground. People stop and want to take pictures because it’s unique. Most of the people who buy these things put them away. My father drives his cars.”