Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 66° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    CarsClassifieds

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    2018 Toyota C-HR, Revolutionary style meets rebellious spirit (Credit: Toyota)

    2018 Toyota C-HR, Revolutionary style meets rebellious spirit in the first-ever 2018 Toyota C-HR. Introducing a daring new ride that effortlessly takes center stage. Uniquely expressive, C-HR’s precision-cut lines let it shine from every angle. Agile handling helps this crossover show off its athletic side. The driver-focused cockpit keeps you in command. Best of all, with its standard Toyota Safety Sense™ P (TSS-P) 12 suite of active safety technologies, you’ll get a comprehensive package of safety and cool tech. So embrace and express that bold spirit in the smartest way possible. bzCARS0409_2018 Toyota C-HR

    Sporty SUVs and light trucks are must-see at New York International Auto Show

    Updated
    By   Special to Newsday

    New York’s biggest auto show opens to the public April 14 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan. Here is a sample of new models: 

     

    Source: Car companies. Note: Includes models unveiled at auto shows elsewhere late last year and earlier this year.

    2018 Toyota CH-R

    2018 Toyota C-HR, Revolutionary style meets rebellious spirit
    (Credit: Toyota)

    This small, car-based SUV aimed at Millennials goes on sale in April at about $22,500 to start with a 144 hp., four-cylinder engine driving the front wheels.

    2018 BMW 530e iPerformance

    2018 BMW 530e iPerformance ; 2.0-liter BMW TwinPower
    (Credit: BMW)

    This plug-in hybrid sedan, added to the automaker’s mid-priced 5 series luxury line, goes on sale this spring starting around $51,000. The 530e iPerformance has an electric motor and a four-cylinder 2.0-liter twin turbo gasoline engine, delivering a combined 248 hp.

    2017 Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet

    The Mercedes-Maybach S 650 is based on the
    (Credit: Wieck/Mercedes-Benz)

    This limited edition convertible for the well-heeled is powered by a 6.0-liter twin turbocharged V-12 engine delivering 621 hp. It’s due later this spring or in summer at prices not announced but expected to be between $200,000 and $300,000. It comes with four pieces of matching luggage. Only 300 will be produced, and only 75 will be available for U.S. buyers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

    2018 Alfa Romeo Selvio, leveraging its heritage while
    (Credit: Alfa Romeo)

    A compact-car-based SUV, the Stelvio has a four cylinder engine and is to go on sale this summer. 

    2017 Honda Civic Type R

    2017 Honda Civic Type R, 2.0-liter i-VTEC® Turbocharged
    (Credit: Honda North America)

    A sportier version of the Civic four-door hatchback, this little rocket is due at U.S. dealerships in late spring with 306 hp. under the hood. Its price is expected to be in the mid $30,000 range. This variant is new to the U.S. market.

    2018 Honda Odyssey

    2018 Honda Odyssey; Honda today took the wraps
    (Credit: Honda North America)

    This near-complete redesign of the minivan goes on sale later in spring, and will start, like the current model, at about $30,000. New features include an available foot-operated power tailgate and new seven- or eight-inch dashboard displays with video cameras to enable driver and shotgun passenger to monitor activity in the rear seats. The V-6 engine is coupled with either of two new automatic transmissions, a nine speed and a 10 speed. 

    2018 GMC Terrain

    2018 GMC Terrain - the all-new 2018 Terrain
    (Credit: GMC)

    The compact SUV has been redesigned, as was its cousin, the Chevrolet Equinox. It’s due at dealerships in the summer, available with any of three new turbocharged engines, one of them a diesel.

    2017 Mazda CX-5

    The all-new 2017 Mazda CX-5; the all-new CX-5
    (Credit: Mazda)

    A redesigned version of the car-based compact SUV, is going on sale this month starting at about $24,000 with front wheel drive, and about $25,000 with all-wheel drive. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    2017 Jeep Compass

    2017 Jeep Compass, The All-New Compass has been
    (Credit: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles)

    A redesign of the compact SUV is arriving at dealerships this month. It’s being manufactured in Brazil, China, Mexico and India, for consumers in more than 100 countries. Models for North America have a 2.4-liter, four-cylinder engine. 

    2018 Volkswagen Atlas

    2018 Volkswagen Atlas, the all-new 7-passenger SUV. The
    (Credit: Volkswagen)

    This three-row SUV, which is larger than the Tiguan, goes on sale next month at about $30,000 to start. Four and six cylinder engines will be available

    2018 Chevrolet Traverse

    2018 Chevrolet Traverse - The All New 2018
    (Credit: Chevrolet)

    The midsize SUV gets new exterior styling and some interior upgrades such as added head and leg room and second row seats that fold more easily to ease third row access. Available engines are a 305 hp., 3.6L V6 or a 255 hp., 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine, both with a new nine-speed automatic transmission. On sale in the fall..

    2018 Volvo XC60

    2018 volvo xc60 Volvo Cars, today revealed the
    (Credit: Volvo)

    The redesigned midsize SUV goes on sale in the fall with new systems to steer the car automatically when braking alone won’t avoid accidents.

    2018 Subaru Crosstrek

    2018 Subaru Crosstrek - Fuji Heavy Industries, LTD.
    (Credit: Subaru)

    Unveiled earlier this year at the Geneva auto show, the redesigned version of the small SUV introduced in 2012 has higher ground clearance, a more powerful engine and standard all wheel drive. On sale in summer.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    2018 Ford EcoSport

    2018 Ford EcoSport -- The all-new 2018 EcoSport
    (Credit: Ford Motor Co.)

    This subcompact, five-seat SUV based on the Fiesta goes on sale early next year, available with three- and four-cylinder engines.

    2018 Ford Expedition

    2018 Ford Expedition - The all-new 2018 Expedition
    (Credit: Ford Motor Co.)

    The full size eight passenger SUV gets a new aluminum body and goes on sale in the fall with a new 5.0-liter, V-6 engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission. 

    2018 Toyota Camry

    2018 Toyota Camry - The all-new 2018 Toyota
    (Credit: Toyota)

    On sale in late summer, the new midsize sedan represents the first redesign since 2013 of the nation’s best selling passenger car. First revealed at the Detroit auto show in January, it has improved handling, Toyota says. Available engines are new, including a 3.5-liter, V-6 and a 2.5-liter four, both with a new eight-speed automatic transmission.

    2018 Kia Stinger

    2018 Kia Stinger - the all-new 2018 Kia
    (Credit: Kia Motors America, Inc. )

    This luxury, high performance four-door hatchback is expected at dealerships late in the year with as much as 365 hp. along with rear or all-wheel drive. 

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.