LAS VEGAS - Upstart vehicle company Faraday Future showed its prototype electric car at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, and promised again to have cars rolling off a new $1 billion assembly line in southern Nevada in 2018.
The Tuesday demonstration had the company's four-door, 1,050-horsepower FF 91 model clocking 0-to-60 mph in just under 2.4 seconds against Bentley, Ferrari and Tesla vehicles.
Faraday Future officials say the car's battery allows a travel range of up to 378 miles, and a modular design will allow for a faster rollout of future models.
Company executive Nick Sampson didn't say when construction would resume at the factory site where work was suspended in November.
Nevada pledged up to $335 million worth of incentives to attract Gardena, California-based Faraday Future to North Las Vegas.
