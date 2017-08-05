A glass ceiling and wall of windows line the great room of a hilltop four-bedroom, 5 1⁄2 -bath Contemporary home listed for $1.65 million in East Hampton’s Settlers Landing community.
“If anyone is looking for lots of bright, natural light, this is the right house,” says listing agent Greg Schmidt of The Corcoran Group. He is co-listing with Jackie Dunphy.
The sunroom spanning the dining room, kitchen and breakfast room was part of a 2008 renovation that included Brazilian cherrywood floors and cabinets and a new chef’s kitchen. Central vacuum, irrigation, first-floor exhaust/fan and home security systems — the latter with wet, cold and heat alarms — were also added.
A master bedroom — one of four en suite bedrooms — has a fireplace and full bath with frameless glass doors and a steam room/rain shower. The junior master suite includes a Jacuzzi tub. Both have custom closets.
The open floor plan includes a living room with a fireplace and built-in speakers. Off the kitchen, a mahogany deck overlooks the pool and garden on the 0.57-acre parcel.
Downstairs, there are two more bedroom suites, an office/den, media room and family room with a wet bar.
The lower level opens to additional backyard mahogany decking and a miniature sand beach. The 14-by-45-foot in-ground gunite pool includes water fountains.
Settlers Landing includes bay beach access.
