The stone and white stucco exterior and 17th century European chateau-inspired design of this $19.7 million Quogue home gives it the look of a sand castle, says its listing agent.

“As they were building, they wanted to encapsulate that youthful, sand castle on the beach look,” says Jeremy Ryan of The Corcoran Group, who is marketing the property.

Situated on 1.72 acres along the Atlantic Ocean’s sandy shore, the five-bedroom, 7 1⁄2-bathroom home includes 157 feet of oceanfront property.

The living room and kitchen on the main floor feature glass-paneled, folding patio doors that open to the back deck and infinity pool, each overlooking the ocean.

“What we’ve been seeing with Hamptons real estate within the last year is that you want to be able to merge your indoor living and your outdoor living,” Ryan says. “The doors open up so that the room flows right out onto the deck and you have this seamless transition.”

The first level of the home, with a marble entry, features another living and kitchen area that leads out to a patio with a hot tub, a waterfall and one of the home’s seven fireplaces. The 2015 house, with smart-home capabilities, features iPads mounted in the walls of the main rooms to control elements such as music, lighting and the security system.

The master suite includes his-and-hers walk-in closets and changing areas, with one side featuring white cabinetry, mirrored walls and a chandelier. The master bathroom, with inlaid tile flooring, has a soaking tub at the center of the room with a domed ceiling and star-shaped chandelier above. Behind the tub is a walk-in shower with “14 or 15 different showerheads,” Ryan says.

In addition to the master, the home boasts four additional en suite bedrooms. A game room on the first level includes a life-size golf simulator. There’s also a bocce court out in the yard.

The detached four-car garage, with arched doorways, is electric-car ready with plugs in place. A private walkway leads to the beach. The taxes are $58,085.