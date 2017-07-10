A 1930 Old Brookville home designed by James W. O’Connor, an architect who worked on a number of Gold Coast mansions, is on the market for $8.5 million.
The landscaping on the nearly 18-acre property was designed by Innocenti & Webel 50 years ago, says listing agent Kathleen “Kathe” Dodd of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. The current owners have turned the sunken garden into an outdoor dining room.
The six-bedroom home has been renovated within the last five years and features a master suite with two bathrooms with Waterworks fixtures and two dressing rooms. The home has only had three owners since 1930, Dodd says.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.