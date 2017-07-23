A 4,500-square-foot Merrick home with 141 feet of bulkhead waterfront, a private dock and Jones Beach views is now listed for $2.288 million.
“You can lay in bed [in the master bedroom] and look at the Jones Beach tower and theater,” listing agent Seth Levy of Graystone Properties says of the six-bedroom, five-bath home on 0.67 acres. He is co-listing the property with Jennie Katz.
The property, which abuts Merric Creek, includes avocado, banana and pineapple trees. A brick patio with a heated in-ground pool is trimmed with additional tropical plantings and hibiscus bushes. A floating dock that can accommodate a 45-foot vessel is accompanied by boat and Jet Ski lifts, Levy says.
A double-height living room has floor-to-ceiling windows and a wood-burning fireplace. There is a formal dining room, family room and industrial-grade stainless steel kitchen with granite countertops and a large pantry.
Cathedral ceilings, blackout curtains, a custom walk-in closet with built-ins and an en suite bath with Jacuzzi tub, steam shower and separate water closet are included in the master suite, one of five bedrooms on the second floor. A sixth is on the first floor.
A home theater with reclining chairs, ambient lighting and crown moldings is found on the lower level, which includes a billiards parlor, home gym, cedar closets and an attached, climate-controlled three-car garage.
Systems include three-zone central air, five-zone gas heat and in-ground sprinklers.
Additional outdoor amenities include a Trex deck, a multisport tennis court, an outdoor wet bar and cabana with a full bath and shower.
