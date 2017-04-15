This bayfront 0.14-acre parcel in Sag Harbor’s Pine Neck neighborhood contains two recently renovated cottages. The asking price is $1.25 million.
Situated along the Great Peconic Bay, there are a total of five bedrooms and three full baths in the two residences, which has about 2,000 square feet in living space, says listing agent Maria Cicio of Simon Harrison Real Estate.
The main home — a three-bedroom, one-bath cottage — is closest to the water and features a light-filled open floor plan with a stone, wood-burning fireplace in the living room. There is also a fully equipped kitchen and an outdoor shower.
The overflow cottage has two bedrooms and two baths. Both houses feature hardwood floors throughout and ample insulation, she adds.
Outside, decks offer water views and seating for outdoor dining, entertaining and lounging, Cicio says. The property includes a concrete wall bulkhead.
