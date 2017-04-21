This three-bedroom, 1.5-bath Matittuck farmhouse with 28.5 acres of land is a throwback to the North Fork’s agricultural roots, its listing agent says. The asking price is $1.5 million.
Over the years, “dozens of varieties” of vegetables were grown on the property, including corn, tomatoes, cauliflower, broccoli and potatoes, says listing agent Lori Feilen of Town & Country Real Estate, adding that grass and sod farmers have rented the property more recently.
Featuring a wraparound porch, the 1,800-square-foot farmhouse was built in the mid- to late-19th century, Feilen says. It is filled with original features such as plaster finishes, wood floors and a vintage coal furnace in the fireplace.
“It’s so rare to find this kind of housing stock on the North Fork,” she says, adding that “the bones of the house” have been largely undisturbed over the years.
The first floor has a kitchen with a pantry, a living room and dining room, a parlor and a half-bath. Three bedrooms and 1.5 baths are on the second floor. There is a stand-up attic.
Stand-alone structures include a wood-lined, approximately 4,000-square-foot post-and-beam barn with 35-foot ceilings, a basement and a hay loft. There is also a detached three-car garage with a hip roof.
